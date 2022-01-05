A 5-Step Home Reset To Help You Start The Year Feeling Organized

These days, it’s easy to forget what the home is: a space to live, to sleep, and to take care of loved ones. If your home has become a catch-all for work, exercise, and more in the last two years, it's time to consider if you're asking it to do too much. Is your home working perhaps just a little bit too hard?

In this step, become aware of spaces in your home that are doing double, or even triple duty. Take note of how you can best set up these spaces for what you need—and not what you don’t. Think again about how to create a dedicated workspace for your kids. Relocate your home office from your bedroom to a corner of the living room, just for a change or to improve your sleep. Reclaim your dining room table from paperwork and have a healthy meal with your family—not just once, but nightly, like we did before the world changed. Roll backwards in time just a bit.

Take note of remote lifestyle layers in your home and see if you can change up or remove a few. We aren’t out of the woods yet with our virtual lives, but we can and should regroup regularly. The New Year is as good a time as any to do so.