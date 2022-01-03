I'm A Happiness Expert: How To Keep Resolutions Without It Feeling Like A Chore

While resolutions are inherently future-focused, reflecting on the past can help you identify what works for you and (most importantly) what doesn't. "The key is this idea of self-knowledge," says Rubin. "You could ask yourself questions like Well, is there a time when I've succeeded in the past?" So let's say your goal this year is to exercise more consistently: Ask yourself, have you ever exercised consistently? "Maybe the past has a clue," she notes. "Maybe there's something that was true in the past that [you] could bring into the future."

For example, maybe in the past you have enjoyed working out with a friend, but you find waking up to go on a solo run more challenging. That past experience could be a clue that you thrive with accountability—so signing up for more exercise classes or grabbing a workout buddy might help you better reach that exercise goal.

Or maybe in the past you felt more energized after an evening workout than an early morning sweat—that experience can help you identify the time of day that might help the habit stick. In other words: Reflect on your past, and you'll have a better grasp of how you'll act in the future. As Rubin notes: "You're much better thinking, What's true for me?"