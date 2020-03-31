The biggest question facing parents is where to create the classroom. As an organizer I have long advocated the importance of creating a workspace at home for kids. A simple table, desk or cozy nook where kids can do homework, relax or read a book. Under normal conditions, the bedroom is ideal. But does that work at a time like this?

The answers I got were wide-ranging, delightful and funny. One mom said they started their 5th grader off in the home office with dad, but this didn’t last long. Another parent shared that school was the bedroom with the door closed, her husband’s office was their bedroom with the door closed, and everyone stayed put until it was time for a break.

One New York City parent with teenage daughters said little had changed in their home, as her kids have been sharing a bedroom for years. Her girls were already equipped, ahead of the game with private desks, and a routine of hanging out under headphones for personal space.

But the story that warmed my heart was some adorable monkey see, monkey do action in Atlanta, GA. My friend shared that school with her youngest began casual, but soon after she shared a photo showing her 6 year old sitting at her very own desk

My takeaway: there are no wrong answers here. Just figure out what works in your home and make it so. Next week might look different, so dive in and get creative. And remember, if older kids in your home have desks, your little ones might want one too. No one wants to be left behind.