mindbodygreen

Close banner
Home

How To Create A Home Workspace When You Don't Have One

Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant By Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She has bachelor's degrees in journalism and english literature from Boston University.
Woman Working Remotely in Her Living Room

Image by Ivan Gener / Stocksy

March 23, 2020 — 19:17 PM

After a week (or more) spent bouncing from couch to bed to kitchen counter and back, it's starting to settle in that we should be thinking about the long game when it comes to working from home. A big part of that is setting yourself up an actual workspace, instead of just working wherever we find ourselves.

May of us aren't lucky enough to have a designated workspace in our home—or we simply have one and there's more than one of us working at home. We touched based with a feng shui expert, Amanda Gibby Peters of Simple Shui, to see what her advice is for cultivating a productive workspace anywhere in your home.

"There is no wrong or right space in light of our current climate," she shared with mindbodygreen, "and we can make the most of yours with a little shui!" Here's her advice:

1. Pick a dedicated space, to start.

It may be tempting to move around to freshen your mindset during the day, and we're not saying not to do that. But it is important to lock in a spot that becomes you're designated space for work—it'll make it easier to get into work-mode, but also to transition out of it when the time comes to sign off at the end of the day. "Once you’ve named your space, get into the ritual of working here daily," recommends Peters, "This routine will provide both familiar comfort as we maneuver work through the unknown."

There's no wrong space to work, and since it's probably going to be pulling double duty while our lives become home-bound, use this strategy from Peters to keep the energy right: "Use a basket (or another form of storage) to put your work supplies into at day’s end. Organize now, and you will appreciate the convenience of it as the weeks pass."

Article continues below

2. Use alternate light sources.

We'll hazard a guess that your kitchen table doesn't usually house a lamp, but you may want to consider popping one on when it's in "workspace" mode. "If you are easily distracted, use task lighting to hold your attention on the task at hand," suggests Peters.

How can light set the tone? Peters gave us some insights on that too. Incandescent bulbs will provide warmth to the space, while "halogen bulbs radiate yang energy – an excellent pick-me-up" if you feel your motivation waning.

3. Use scents to set your mindset.

Grab your essential oils or your favorite scented candle and tap into their attention honing power. Peters recommends invigorating scents: eucalyptus, peppermint, and citruses in particular. These "will keep you motivated and signal to your creative brain it’s time to work," she explained. (Here are our favorite non-toxic candles.)

Article continues below

4. Introduce these elements to your space.

Bringing other items into the space to set it up for your most productive work from home yet can also help set up a work-mode area even in a space with spared use. Consider these tips "Metal is the element of creativity and completion," according to Peters, "so it will prompt you to stay focused." She also recommends bringing in the color white and keeping crystals in your work zone.

Greenery also carries a lot of power in feng shui, and "Perhaps most importantly right now, plants create a sense of companionship in the space," Peters told us, "Any greenery—as long is it thrives—is good energy in the bank," she said.

While we all adjust to our new normal of working from home, finding a way to separate our work from our homes (so we can maintain some semblance of balance). Whether you're using these tips to set up a primary workspace or to set one up so you and your family can all work remotely, there's also ways to maximize the productivity of an existing home workspace.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She has bachelor's degrees in journalism and english literature from Boston University, and she has previously written for...

More On This Topic

Home

How To Create A Balanced Home Cleaning Schedule + A DIY Vinegar Spray

Jen Chillingsworth
How To Create A Balanced Home Cleaning Schedule + A DIY Vinegar Spray
Beauty

From Scrubs To Collagen, Here Are 8 Ways To Plump Your Lips Naturally

Alexa Erickson
From Scrubs To Collagen, Here Are 8 Ways To Plump Your Lips Naturally
$249.99

The Feng Shui Home Makeover

With Dana Claudat
The Feng Shui Home Makeover
Outdoors

6 Ways To Connect With Nature During COVID-19 (Without Going Outside)

Stacey Colino
6 Ways To Connect With Nature During COVID-19 (Without Going Outside)
Spirituality

Moon Curious? Here's Everything You Need To Know About New Moons & Their Energy

The AstroTwins
Moon Curious? Here's Everything You Need To Know About New Moons & Their Energy
Integrative Health

The Probiotic-Immunity Connection This MD Wants You To Know About

Eliza Sullivan
The Probiotic-Immunity Connection This MD Wants You To Know About
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

7 Ways A Gastroenterologist Supports His Microbiome & Overall Health

Marvin Singh, M.D.
7 Ways A Gastroenterologist Supports His Microbiome & Overall Health
Love

How Do You Deal With An Emotionally Unavailable Person?

Amari D. Pollard
How Do You Deal With An Emotionally Unavailable Person?
Meditation

Why Gratitude Is Crucial During COVID-19 + A Gratitude Meditation

Jason Wachob
Why Gratitude Is Crucial During COVID-19 + A Gratitude Meditation
Spirituality

Astrology Tells Us The Aries New Moon Is A Fresh Start & We'll Take It

The AstroTwins
Astrology Tells Us The Aries New Moon Is A Fresh Start & We'll Take It
Integrative Health

NAD IV Therapy: What Is This Trendy New Treatment & Is It Safe?

Shawn Radcliffe
NAD IV Therapy: What Is This Trendy New Treatment & Is It Safe?
Integrative Health

What Are Vitamin C Supplements Good For? 6 Benefits For Skin & More

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
What Are Vitamin C Supplements Good For? 6 Benefits For Skin & More
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-create-home-workspace-when-you-dont-have-one

Your article and new folder have been saved!