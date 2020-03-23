After a week (or more) spent bouncing from couch to bed to kitchen counter and back, it's starting to settle in that we should be thinking about the long game when it comes to working from home. A big part of that is setting yourself up an actual workspace, instead of just working wherever we find ourselves.

May of us aren't lucky enough to have a designated workspace in our home—or we simply have one and there's more than one of us working at home. We touched based with a feng shui expert, Amanda Gibby Peters of Simple Shui, to see what her advice is for cultivating a productive workspace anywhere in your home.

"There is no wrong or right space in light of our current climate," she shared with mindbodygreen, "and we can make the most of yours with a little shui!" Here's her advice: