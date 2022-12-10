In general, space heaters can be divided into two main types: convection and radiant. Convection heaters warm the ambient air by passing it over a heating element, whereas radiant heaters emit infrared radiation to warm people and objects nearby, not the surrounding air. In general, radiant space heaters, commonly referred to as infrared heaters, are among the most energy-efficient options, because it takes less energy to emit radiation than heat the air.

There are certainly energy-efficient convection heaters, too, but the EPA doesn't currently label space heaters as an ENERGY STAR-qualified product—which can make choosing an energy-efficient space heater a bit difficult.

Experts recommend taking a few key features into consideration. First, it’s important to pay attention to the heater’s wattage rating. The higher the wattage, the more electricity or energy it will consume. As a rule of thumb, space heaters with a fan tend to consume more energy than those without.

"Look for a space heater with multiple heat settings, and ideally an energy saving or ECO-mode. That way, you can use less energy by only heating the room to the temperature you need," says Cate Walter, Director at Rhino Safety, experts in health, safety, and fire risk management.

Home fire safety expert and director of the Fire Risk Assessment Network, John Smith, adds that features such as overheat protection and an adjustable thermostat can help you safely heat your space, while ultimately saving energy by maintaining your desired room temperature.

Lastly, you’ll want to find a space heater designed specifically for the room size you plan to use it in. This will help ensure that you get the most efficient heating for your needs.