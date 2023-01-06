How To Use Feng Shui To Make The Most Of 2023
The year 2023 is here—and it's sure to be an empowering one. Looking ahead, this year is shaping up to be an incredible time to learn, explore your interests, get lost in creativity, deepen your relationships, and surround yourself with supportive people.
Here are my tips for using the milestones of 2023 to make energetically aligned changes to your home environment that call on feng shui principles.
The color of the year is pure magic: Use it to liven up your space.
Pantone's Color of The Year is Viva Magenta. To me, magenta is an enchanted color that’s full of magnificent power. It also symbolizes manifestation in action. The bright, bold shade resonates with vibrant self-expression and an artful lifestyle.
You can use magenta to support your goals by writing your 2023 plans with a magenta pen or a fine-point magenta sharpie, adding splashes of magenta to your vision board, or wearing magenta to important meetings.
It's a 7 universal year in numerology: Time to elevate your everyday chores.
In numerology, it's shaping up to be the year to seek knowledge, trust your intuition, and explore your spiritual power. The Universal Year 7 also shines a spotlight on following your feelings, surrounding yourself with the highest good, and practicing your crafts.
You might want to kick off this year by doing some deep cleaning to polish and highlight the lovely details in your home. Moving forward, aim to elevate everyday home experiences—cooking, cleaning, organizing—by making them more fun and expressive.
The 7 energy also makes this a prime year to dive deep into the details of subjects that appeal to you. Read books, take classes, learn new skills, and really embody all of this new knowledge in your daily life.
The astrological shifts of 2023 are inviting us to make some key changes.
Many planets are changing signs this year, bringing in waves of new energy and expansiveness. Here are the transits I'm most excited about, but you can access a complete yearly forecast here.
Jupiter is in Aries for the first part of the year, calling us to be strong leaders and cultivators.
The lucky planet Jupiter is lighting up wealth and accomplishments in the year ahead. There's a sense of greater potential for growth bubbling up everywhere. Staying more grounded and present can help you to take full advantage of this energy.
The first few months of the year are a great time to repot houseplants, multiply your greenery collection, and even consider cultivating some of your own food. Growing sprouts or microgreens—both easy to do inside, and year-round—can be extra energizing for your home and your wellness!
Jupiter moves into Taurus on May 16, lighting up our finances.
During this time, the stars will support seeking financial abundance and filling your life with sensory delights. Organize your money so that it can grow this spring. Consider keeping a monthly budget, getting new files for paperwork, or even starting a new accounting system. When you organize, you create positive flow and open doors to more wealth.
Saturn will be moving into Pisces on March 7th (and staying there until 2025), asking us to get organized.
Saturn loves structure, and when it's in Pisces, we are called to restructure our days in ways that bring us more time and freedom. Using a solid scheduling system can help you find more time to enjoy your life! Consider learning bullet journaling, exploring fresh digital calendar systems, or starting a new notebook around this transit.
Pluto, the planet of transformation, makes a move into Aquarius on March 23, giving us a preview of the innovative shifts to come in the 20 years ahead.
This once-in-a-lifetime event is an amazing time to celebrate yourself and make breakthroughs. Come March, explore new self-care and well-being strategies that make you feel amazing. This is the moment to eliminate any routines that you've been "forcing yourself to do" that aren't serving you. Experiment to find your best routines, and lean into them in the year ahead!
It's the lunar year of the Water rabbit: Ready to redefine success?
The Lunar Year of the Water Rabbit starts later this month, and this Rabbit year is filled with peace, power, innovation, determination, softness, and success.
According to Chinese Astrology, this will be a year to turn your dreams into action and commit to the things you're most passionate about. Water Rabbits are known for being clever, strategic, and excellent in business. Launch into passion projects this year, and seek to innovate in work. This energy, full of love, will lighten and level up your life.
That said, Water Rabbit energy is not a fan of stress. If you've been pressuring yourself, now's a good time to seek new relaxation tools and allow yourself more time to take more breaks. Consider softening up your space—and your wardrobe—with more plush fabrics, cozy knits, and luscious, velvety textures.
Who's ready for more softness, more joy, more self-care, and more self-confidence in 2023? I'm wishing you a phenomenal year ahead!
