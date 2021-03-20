A 9-Step Cleaning Checklist That'll Leave Your Kitchen Sparkling

In many homes, the kitchen is more than just where we cook: it's where we gather (when we can) and maybe even where we workout. So keeping it clean is super important—but it's not always easy because, as we just said, it's where we spend most of our time.

And while we do clean the kitchen often enough, there's some sections that don't always get as much love as they could. Use this checklist this weekend to dive into the little niche cleaning and organizing tasks that will make this center of the home feel refreshed ahead of the start of your spring cleaning projects. After all, cleaning in smaller segments is actually more efficient—and it's way less daunting too.