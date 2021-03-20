mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Home
A 9-Step Cleaning Checklist That'll Leave Your Kitchen Sparkling

A 9-Step Cleaning Checklist That'll Leave Your Kitchen Sparkling

Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant By Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an editorial assistant at mindbodygreen. She received a B.S. journalism and a B.A. in english literature from Boston University.
Woman Cleaning Her Kitchen

Image by Emotion Matters / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
March 20, 2021 — 9:42 AM

In many homes, the kitchen is more than just where we cook: it's where we gather (when we can) and maybe even where we workout. So keeping it clean is super important—but it's not always easy because, as we just said, it's where we spend most of our time.

And while we do clean the kitchen often enough, there's some sections that don't always get as much love as they could. Use this checklist this weekend to dive into the little niche cleaning and organizing tasks that will make this center of the home feel refreshed ahead of the start of your spring cleaning projects. After all, cleaning in smaller segments is actually more efficient—and it's way less daunting too.

1. Give your microwave a real clean.

Sure, you've wiped it out when things splatter but giving this small appliance a bit of love will make a big difference in having such a whole fresh feeling kitchen. Since it's the appliance we're most likely to turn to on busy days, it's extra nice when it's clean and ready to go.

For an easy natural clean, simply run it with a bowl of water and some lemon, if you have it, inside for up to five minutes—but don't open the door for at least 15! The steam will get to work on stuck on messes and the lemon will refresh the smell.

Advertisement

2. Deodorize your trash can.

Another small space that may sometimes get neglected is your trash can itself. Deep cleaning it with liquid Castile soap is simple way to keep it fresher for longer, but you can also make little adjustments to keep it fresh all the time.

Some deodorizers to try include a quick essential oil spritz, adding a sprinkle of baking soda, or putting together a homemade citrus powder which doubles down on improving the scent.

3. Deep clean your coffee maker.

An oft neglected cleaning project (simply because we don't think about it), most of us use our coffee pots every day—it definitely could use a bit of a scrub. But once you've washed all the removable parts with soap and water, you can actually clean the mechanisms of your coffee pot or pod machine using a simple solution of vinegar and water.

4. Spruce up your blender.

While you would wash a blender after every use, that's not to say it couldn't use a bit of a deeper clean. We chatted with some experts (aka people who use their blenders a lot) and they said it's really as simple as adding a bit of dish soap and switching it on.

Advertisement

5. Reorganize your fridge.

Instead of just adding new groceries to the mix, why not make an effort to give your fridge a full treatment. According the professional organizer we chatted with, the best thing to start with is making a list of all the things you have in your fridge, and then using the list to plan how you'll organize—that way you don't let the cold out and save energy.

6. Clean your cutting boards.

Another one of those kitchen tools we always clean after use, but maybe don't deep clean often, spending some extra time with your cutting boards will help them last longer. Every two weeks wooden cutting boards should be disinfected with vinegar, and once a month or so you should consider essentially exfoliating the cutting board with lemon and sea salt.

Advertisement

7. Replace (or sanitize) your sponge.

When was the last time you swapped out your kitchen sponge? Or the last time you gave it a good wash? According to a toxicologist, we should be disinfecting it almost every day. Rhea Mehta, Ph.D., advises popping your sponge in the microwave for a minute or so to deactivate bacteria or running your sponge through the dishwasher, if you have one. Overall, though, it should be swapped out about once a month.

8. Cleanse the drain.

There's nothing worse than a smelly sink drain, but luckily refreshing it is as simple as using a bit of the ultimate natural cleaning hero: vinegar! "If there is mold or mildew down there, the vinegar will take care of that," says Becky Rapinchuk of Clean Mama.

If you have a garbage disposal, she suggests a mix of lemon and baking soda for a slightly abrasive and fresh smelling finish.

Advertisement

9. Add a plant!

This is less cleaning and more just fun refresh, but if you don't already have a plant or two in your kitchen space, consider this is your sign to head to a nursery or plant shop! Your best option is to grab an herb or two that will thrive in whatever environment your kitchen provides—is it bright and sunny, or a bit shady? Some of our favorite options for the kitchen are oregano, basil, thyme, and lemongrass.

Once you get into a habit of taking this little bit extra care of your kitchen, you may find yourself hitting these tasks in your normal clean up—and that's sure to make things feel a bit more calm when it does come time for a deep spring clean. If you feel like your kitchen is well and truly clean, then maybe consider hitting some of these other part of your home that you can clean up naturally with white vinegar.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received a B.S. in journalism and B.A. in english literature with honors from Boston University, and she has previously...

More On This Topic

Beauty

The Surprising Way You Can Make A Brow Pomade & Gel For The Fluffiest Brows

Caroline Bercaw & Isabel Bercaw
The Surprising Way You Can Make A Brow Pomade & Gel For The Fluffiest Brows
Beauty

The One Skin Care Tip You Need To Adopt By The Time You're 35

Alexandra Engler
The One Skin Care Tip You Need To Adopt By The Time You're 35
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Spirituality

The Best Tea For Each Zodiac Sign, According To Astrologers Who Know

Sarah Regan
The Best Tea For Each Zodiac Sign, According To Astrologers Who Know
Integrative Health

Do You Work Nights? Here's How To Keep Your Circadian Rhythm Balanced

Abby Moore
Do You Work Nights? Here's How To Keep Your Circadian Rhythm Balanced
Integrative Health

I'm A 67-Year-Old Entrepreneur & These Are The Daily Tips I Swear By To Feel 30

Jason Wachob
I'm A 67-Year-Old Entrepreneur & These Are The Daily Tips I Swear By To Feel 30
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Sex

11 Reasons A Guy Might Not Want To Sleep With You & What To Do

Kelly Gonsalves
11 Reasons A Guy Might Not Want To Sleep With You & What To Do
Routines

This Quick Bodyweight Exercise Targets A Muscle Group Most People Neglect

Sarah Regan
This Quick Bodyweight Exercise Targets A Muscle Group Most People Neglect
Spirituality

Ready, Set, Spring Forward: 6 Rituals To Celebrate The Spring Equinox

Barbara Biziou
Ready, Set, Spring Forward: 6 Rituals To Celebrate The Spring Equinox
Functional Food

This One Trick Makes Sweet Potatoes Instantly Healthier, Says A Cardiologist

Olivia Giacomo
This One Trick Makes Sweet Potatoes Instantly Healthier, Says A Cardiologist
Recipes

8 Healthy Dinner Ideas + A Perfectly Timed Workout You Can Do While It's In The Oven

Eliza Sullivan
8 Healthy Dinner Ideas + A Perfectly Timed Workout You Can Do While It's In The Oven
Functional Food

The Salad Dressing Swap This RD Puts On Everything, For A Dose Of Healthy Fat

Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N.
The Salad Dressing Swap This RD Puts On Everything, For A Dose Of Healthy Fat
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/kitchen-clean-checklist

Your article and new folder have been saved!