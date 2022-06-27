If you find yourself constantly putting off cleanout day, you're not alone. In fact, procrastination and clutter have actually been closely linked4 . But it's not a cycle you want to fall into because clearly it can have deleterious effects on our well-being. Organizing should be thought of as a regular wellness practice, and it can even become something you look forward to. Try putting on some music and letting yourself get into the zone. Don't be surprised if it starts to feel like a meditation—you'll certainly notice similar benefits.