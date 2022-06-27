When we’re busy juggling schedules and a never-ending list of to-dos, an organized space can seem like a “nice-to-have” rather than a priority. Our big plans to declutter and organize are usually the first to go when our cup is overflowing. But in those moments, a more organized living space might be just what we need.

As it turns out, decluttering can actually be as important to our well-being as practices like exercise, healthy eating, and meditation. In fact, organization can help other aspects of our lives to function more optimally. That’s why The Container Store has become our happy place. With a vast array of sustainable organizing solutions and in-home services, it’s a one-stop shop for all things clean and tidy. But let’s dive into the benefits of organization a little further…