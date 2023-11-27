I hope these ideas can be a catalyst for you to start decluttering and feeling lighter, brighter, and better. They can be a starting place that you can customize; you are unique and your instincts are always your best guide. Also, please go at your own pace and congratulate yourself for everything you do. When you’re not feeling your best, it’s especially important to be kind to yourself and tackle these projects in small steps. I’m wishing you so much joy and radiance beaming through your space and life.