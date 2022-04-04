It wouldn't be a story about decluttering if we didn't mention the closet. One of the more overwhelming projects for most people, organization expert Marie Jackson tells mbg that going through your clothes can be emotional, so it's a good idea to prepare for that.

"Allow it to take a lot longer than you think it's going to, because it can be very emotional. You really have to get in that mindset—I recommend even having a friend with you to help, or playing music to get you going, because it can be overwhelming and those things kind of really help keep you on track," she explains.

From there, Jackson says she always keeps a "donations" bin in her closet, and all year round for that matter. "Things come and go all the time, so keeping a bin and adding to it regularly over time really helps prevent the build-up that takes place," she adds.