Green cleaning products still use preservatives to stop microbial growth, but they tend to max out around two years—after which a product will start to go bad. Enzyme cleaners usually expire even faster. But not to worry! Since you're not eating your natural cleaning products or lathering them all over your skin (I'd hope), they usually don't pose any kind of health threat when their shelf life runs out. You might just notice that their scent starts to fade or they don't work as well as they used to.

"Expired natural cleaning products would seldom pose a threat besides not cleaning as well since their efficacy is affected over time," Angela Bell, a Grove Guide at natural cleaning marketplace Grove Collaborative, tells mbg. "Keep in mind the expiration is usually a 'Best-by Date.' This means there is some leeway in that timeline, so give it a try before you toss it on the exact date stamped on the bottle."

Sacha Dunn, the founder of plant-based cleaning company Common Good, agrees, adding that she's found products will often last longer than their shelf life says they will. "They might lose a little bit of efficacy, but mostly, they'll just have cosmetic changes," Dunn explains, adding that cleaners scented with essential oils might darken over time as the oils oxidize, or liquid cleaners might become more viscous with age.