We might think an organizational system of boxes and bins will be the answer. It’s true that labeling and categorizing might give you a sense of control for a little while, but making peace with what it is you’re holding on to is how you’ll empower yourself in the long run. Essentially, organizing should not be about making quick decisions about what to do with the “stuff.”

Instead, it’s better to focus on confronting your relationship with things you own. It doesn’t matter whether you’re a minimalist or a maximalist. In the end, your goal is to live in peace, harmony, and balance with everything you own, and that looks different for everyone.

To start, let’s look at some of the organizing personalities.