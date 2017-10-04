75 Items Tagged

death

Integrative Health

The Breast Cancer Death Rate Is Down 40 Percent

Here's how to do your part to make sure that number keeps dropping.

#news #death #breast cancer #cancer
Leigh Weingus
October 4 2017
Spirituality

The Tragedy That Made Me Fall In Love With Running

"When I finally got moving, I hoped I might be able to run forever."

#running #death #running tips #fitness
Catriona Menzies-Pike
August 16 2017

How To Make Peace With Tragedy When Nothing Else Works

"I am grateful that God chose me for cancer so I could teach others how to be strong."

#love #death #gratitude #personal growth
Dave Braun
July 21 2017

Why The Day My Father Died Was The Day I Truly Became A Man

"I needed my father to advise me on how to deal with his death. I needed my father to tell me how to tell my son that he wasn’t there anymore."

#death #personal growth #parenting
Stephen Marche
June 18 2017

The Mind-Body Practice That Can Help You Survive Any Loss Or Struggle

"I didn’t know it at the time, but I was starting a practice of stillness and inching my way toward mindfulness."

#healing #death #personal growth #yoga
Rebecca Whitehead Munn
May 28 2017
Personal Growth

These Are The Most Powerful Lessons I Learned From The Death Of My Mother

It's now been an unbelievable six years since I lost my mom—the rock of my life, my best friend. Losing her was the hardest thing I have ever...

#healing #death #personal growth
Melanie Swan
April 5 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Mitch Albom, author of Tuesdays with Morrie, 20th Anniversary Edition

The Life-Changing Book Everyone Should Read

Remember the importance of living every moment to the fullest and loving fiercely to our final breath.

#books #death #happiness #relaxation #wellness
mindbodygreen
March 31 2017

Psalm Isadora: In Memoriam

Today, I am deeply saddened that we lost a great member and friend of the mbg community, Psalm Isadora.

#death
Jason Wachob
March 29 2017
Parenting

I Lost My Baby To SIDS — Here's My Experience & How I Cope

Bereavement, loneliness, heartache, love, and despair all took on a new meaning.

#death #motherhood #parenting
Amber Lynn Gillis
March 16 2017

How I'm Holding On To Hope In The Aftermath Of Suicide

"We need, in love, to practice only this: letting each other go. For holding on comes easily: we do not need to learn it." —Rainer Maria Rilke

#relationships #friendship #death
Paula Watkins, PhD
March 5 2017

How A Near-Death Experience Changed My Life Forever

Know all that you are capable of...and express it.

#love #death #outdoors
Brock Cannon
January 28 2017
Motivation

How Yoga Helped Me Cope With The Loss Of My Grandmother

"Through yoga, I felt inner peace and (dare I say it?) happiness during my time of loss."

#death #breathing #yoga
Dr. Lakhbir K. Jassal
October 9 2016
Mental Health

Why My Husband Took His Own Life — And How I Healed

"I didn’t even know how to approach healing, but I had to believe I was capable of it in order to carry on."

#love #relationships #death #mindfulness #editor's pick
Penelope Draganic
June 15 2016