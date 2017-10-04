75 Items Tagged
death
The Breast Cancer Death Rate Is Down 40 Percent
Here's how to do your part to make sure that number keeps dropping.
I'm A Doctor Who Had A Near-Death Experience. Here's What I Saw On The Other Side
Proof that spirituality and science are interwoven.
You Can Train Your Brain To Be More Resilient Before Disaster Strikes. Here's How
A little laughter goes a long way.
The Tragedy That Made Me Fall In Love With Running
"When I finally got moving, I hoped I might be able to run forever."
How To Make Peace With Tragedy When Nothing Else Works
"I am grateful that God chose me for cancer so I could teach others how to be strong."
Why The Day My Father Died Was The Day I Truly Became A Man
"I needed my father to advise me on how to deal with his death. I needed my father to tell me how to tell my son that he wasn’t there anymore."
The Mind-Body Practice That Can Help You Survive Any Loss Or Struggle
"I didn’t know it at the time, but I was starting a practice of stillness and inching my way toward mindfulness."
I Lost My Mom 2 Years Ago. This Is How I've Grown
"There is no love like a mother's love."
These Are The Most Powerful Lessons I Learned From The Death Of My Mother
It's now been an unbelievable six years since I lost my mom—the rock of my life, my best friend. Losing her was the hardest thing I have ever...
The Life-Changing Book Everyone Should Read
Remember the importance of living every moment to the fullest and loving fiercely to our final breath.
Psalm Isadora: In Memoriam
Today, I am deeply saddened that we lost a great member and friend of the mbg community, Psalm Isadora.
I Lost My Baby To SIDS — Here's My Experience & How I Cope
Bereavement, loneliness, heartache, love, and despair all took on a new meaning.
How I'm Holding On To Hope In The Aftermath Of Suicide
"We need, in love, to practice only this: letting each other go. For holding on comes easily: we do not need to learn it." —Rainer Maria Rilke
The Heart-Healing Exercise That Will Get You Through A Breakup
Your heart will heal in no time.
How A Near-Death Experience Changed My Life Forever
Know all that you are capable of...and express it.
Yes, Running Can Help You Get Over A Broken Heart. Here's How
You'll be on the mend in no time.
How Yoga Helped Me Cope With The Loss Of My Grandmother
"Through yoga, I felt inner peace and (dare I say it?) happiness during my time of loss."
The Habits That Finally Helped Me Find My Authentic Self
Here's your game plan.
Why My Husband Took His Own Life — And How I Healed
"I didn’t even know how to approach healing, but I had to believe I was capable of it in order to carry on."
RIP Muhammad Ali: 15 Of My Favorite Quotes From The Greatest Of All Time
RIP Muhammad Ali. My favorite quotes...