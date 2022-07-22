There are some in the camp who believe dreams are memory consolidation at work and nothing more. Others, however, believe dreams are loaded with messages and interpretations for us to dive into.

As psychologist and dream expert, Rubin Naiman, Ph.D., previously explained to mbg. "Dream interpretation is about decoding the dream. It enlightens us and expands our awareness psychologically, [offering an] expansion of consciousness."

The key, he says, is to feel into the emotions the dream evokes in you, identifying more about the emotional experience as opposed to the literal visuals in the dream. "We need to learn the dream language; we don't always have to translate it into waking," Naiman adds.

When you can pin down which emotions the dream stirred in you, and pair it with the dream's scenario, it can help you identify something your subconscious is trying to get through to you.