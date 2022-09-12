I Spent Years Studying Psychic Mediums: 6 Myths About Them I No Longer Believe

Being a science-minded skeptic, I had always assumed that psychic mediums—and the possibility of an afterlife in general—were complete nonsense. It was out of desperation after the passing of my dad that I set out to further explore the world of mediumship. And to say I was astounded by what I encountered is an understatement.

After sitting through over 50 medium readings (using fake information so they couldn't Google me!), I've watched human beings defy the laws of the universe as I always understood them to be. I have now spent the past five years researching the evidence of an afterlife and the scientists who officially study it (yes, they exist!). The experience even inspired me to write a book about this topic, WTF Just Happened?!: A Sciencey-skeptic Explores Grief, Healing, and Evidence of An Afterlife, which comes out next month.

Before I committed to learning more about psychic mediums, I believed so many commonly accepted misconceptions about them. Here are six such myths that I personally would now consider busted: