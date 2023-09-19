We live in a day and age where the word "purpose" carries so much weight. It’s becoming synonymous with finding your one true love—but I've noticed that you don't need to have just one. In your 20s, your purpose may look different than it does in your 30s, and so on and so forth. It's also important to note that none of your purposes have to relate to your career. For many people, they do not.

So, how do you find what your purpose is now? Engaging in a values exercise can be helpful. The objective is to narrow down the list to 3 to 5 things that you value most and ask yourself how you can lead your life right now with those in mind.