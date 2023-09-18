5 Ways To Add Meaning To Your Life (In A Seemingly Meaningless World)
Have you ever wondered why you're alive? Why you're here?
Most of us have. People tend to either believe that the universe is meaningful and everything happens for a reason (we are here because we are meant to be here) or that nothing in life is truly meaningful and we construct meaning to make ourselves feel better about the fact that we are alive.
Advertisement
If you belong to the first category, you probably feel less existential angst. You may be frustrated or unsure about why certain things happen, but you trust that the universe, life, or a higher power has your back. For those of you who see the world as a bit more absurd, arbitrary, and perhaps meaningless, the process of creating meaning can feel challenging and tedious.
But what if we looked at meaning as a consequence of how we live our life—as a compilation of years of actions? What if our meaning is as much a result as it is a catalyst? Here are five ways to add meaning to your life:
Live from a space of authenticity
Trying to find ultimate meaning in our lives can feel intimidating and unrealistic. That's because our meaning will grow and change, reflecting our ever-evolving sense of Self.
The one misconception most of us have is that meaning is static. It's not. What we understand as meaningful now may feel less meaningful in the future. Something is only truly meaningful if and when it aligns with who we are.
In a world that pressures us to conform to external expectations, it's vital to reconnect with our values, desires, and aspirations. What makes you unique? What brings you joy and fulfillment? It's not about the "end goal" giving you meaning; it's about living in a way that gives you meaning daily.
Sit with the existential questions
If you have the patience, confront existential questions head-on. It can be daunting to ask questions like "What is the meaning of life?" and "What happens after death?" But addressing these questions can yield profound insights that shape how you spend your time. Instead of avoiding these questions, engage with them as part of your personal growth journey. Seek out philosophical and spiritual perspectives that resonate with you, and allow them to guide your quest for meaning.
Advertisement
Cultivate meaningful relationships
Building meaningful relationships can provide a deep sense of purpose and belonging. Nurture your existing connections and actively seek out new ones. Genuine, empathetic, and compassionate interactions with others can help you to navigate the challenges of a seemingly meaningless world and discover shared meaning in human connection.
Meaning isn’t something we "find." Meaning is something we create through how we choose to show up and interact with the world.
Advertisement
Create your meaning (embrace freedom and responsibility)
If you have been desperately searching for meaning but haven't found it, I have some good news: Meaning isn't something we "find." Meaning is something we create through how we choose to show up and interact with the world. We need to recognize that our decisions carry weight and we have the power to create meaning through our actions. We have the freedom to attribute meaning to any event or thing (including a higher power).
If nothing is inherently meaningful, you get to choose what is.
In my new book, It's on Me, I write: "Instead of asking, 'What meaning can life offer me?' let's reframe the question as 'What is life asking of me?' Then, we get to choose how we respond. Meaning is an act of devotion in response to life's questions—an ongoing process to understand the world and take responsibility for the way we choose to be in it. It's how we choose to take care of our Selves, others, our society, and our planet."
Acknowledge meaning in suffering
Suffering is an inevitable aspect of human experience. Existential psychotherapy suggests that we can create meaning in our suffering by reframing it as a lesson or opportunity for growth and self-discovery. Rather than avoiding or denying pain, confront it and seek to understand its source.
You can extract profound meaning from life's challenges by acknowledging your suffering and using it as a catalyst for personal transformation. This is not to say we should go out of our way to find suffering but that suffering can also be meaningful.
Advertisement
The takeaway
As humans, we have the task of making sure our existence is meaningful. As I write in It's on Me, "Everyone should have a choice whether they live or die; but a life without meaning is, well, meaningless. Unless we know why we are choosing to live—what to dedicate our Self to—life has essentially ended. Reintroducing meaning is the only way to actually save a life. However, reintroduction is not the same thing as indoctrination—it's not about telling someone what to believe in; it's about getting the individual to face their own meaninglessness and take responsibility for it."
Advertisement
Sara Kuburic is an existential psychotherapist, consultant, writer, and columnist for USA Today. She was born in Yugoslavia and raised in Canada. She is passionate about helping people seek change and live authentic, free, and meaningful lives. Her interest in psychology stems from her personal experience living through wars, navigating complex relationships, and continually learning what it means to be human.