How will you be remembered? What effect will you have had on the world and those you loved? What goals did you achieve? What did you create? How did you contribute? What words will be used to describe you?

To answer such questions, write your own eulogy. Your eulogy is the speech that someone who survives you will write and deliver in your memory following your passing. In writing this, take another’s perspective (you can choose who: e.g., a child, spouse, friend, business associate, and assume you will live into your 90s).

The eulogy opening this piece was written by my student Nicole. Here is another nice example written by my student Justin:

My father didn’t always give me the things I wanted…instead he always gave me what I needed…and while that wasn’t easy when specific “things” felt important to me—looking back now, it taught me some of the most valuable lessons in life. The “things” that are really worth having, aspiring toward, and wanting are not bought with money, but instead love, hard work, and dedication.

My father was an incredibly dedicated husband, dad, and friend—who constantly praised all of his children on their work— not the result that came from their work. Also, something that was a bit annoying at an early age—but something that got me through the toughest times in my life—I kept hearing my father’s voice saying: “You’re working so hard, you will overcome this—this challenge is here for a reason.” And so, I worked and I overcame—and I constantly thought of my dad as I was doing both.

My father tucked me into bed every night he was in town—and every night he whispered “special words”—as we called them—into my ears. They were different for each of my siblings—so I can only speak to what they were to me. They were always about how special, caring, thoughtful, courageous, inquisitive, and perseverant of a girl I was.

Though we won’t be able to spend tomorrow together—I want to pass this same devotion and love and encouragement on to my kids. And so, not a night goes by that I don’t whisper special words into their ears and tell them how special and caring and wonderful they are—how much we love them—how proud we are of them, and how proud they should be of themselves.

Daddy, I love you—and I want you to know how proud we all are of the father, husband, and friend that you were. You brought so much joy and happiness and dedication to each and every thing you did. You brought passion and understanding and commitment, and a way of thinking that made everyone around you that much smarter…wiser…and kinder. I love you.