Do you ever feel like you don’t have enough time in the day? Maybe you’re facing burnout at work or a super stacked to-do list—no matter the demands of your everyday life, it’s common to put more joyful activities on the back-burner. If only you had an extra hour in the day to finish that mystery novel or catch up with friends…

However, according to social psychologist and award-winning happiness researcher Cassie Holmes, Ph.D., author of Happier Hour, having “more” time isn’t necessarily better. “It’s not about how much time you have. It's really how you spend that time,” she says on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. In fact, she shares some helpful strategies to maximize your time, become a happier person, and widen your possibilities. We all have 24 hours in the day, but here’s how to make each hour count.