mbg Contributor

Natasha Deganello Giraudie is the host of Nature Practice Flow, an online community of people from around the world who are committed to aligning their wellbeing with the Earth’s. Her work combines influences from 20 years of studying with the Dalai Lama and nature retreats with Thich Nhat Hanh; learning from naturalists like Sylvia Earle and Peter Wohlleben; and spending time with indigenous wisdom keepers from Venezuela, where she’s from, to California, where she currently lives.