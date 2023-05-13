According to therapist and dream expert Leslie Ellis, Ph.D., dreams following the death of a loved one, be it a pet or a person, are quite common. "They are not always comforting, but they do seem to move the grief process forward," she says.

And typically, grief is exactly what these dreams are all about. In fact, one study by dream researcher Joshua Black, Ph.D. on dreaming about deceased loved ones showed these dreams can actually help us process the trauma of a loss, serving as a way to maintain connection with the deceased, and/or help regulate emotions.

These are essential components of grieving, Ellis explains, adding, "One of the most interesting things is, when we lose a loved one or pet, the vast majority of the dreams we have about them are comforting."

Of course, the aren't always comforting, so here are some more interpretations depending on the specifics of your dream.