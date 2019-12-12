216 Articles in Recovery

Feeling Low-Energy? Try Strengthening Your Breathing Muscles

Neglecting these muscles is like going to the gym and spending the whole time doing forearm curls.

#breath #running #energy
Belisa Vranich, Ph.D.
March 15
This Juice Boosts Workout Performance & Recovery Time In New Study

Your new pre-workout regimen just got a little more tang.

#news #running #drinks
Christina Coughlin
February 21
Have Foot Pain? Here's How To Fix Plantar Fasciitis In Just 15 Minutes

There may be more factors at play than just the tissue on the bottom of your foot.

#running #pain #hiit
Adam Rosante, CPT, CSCS, C.N.
February 17
PAID CONTENT FOR Rightful

How To Relieve Aches & Pains Naturally — The Right Way

Pain affects your whole body, so shouldn't your treatment do the same? Good question.

#pain #partner
Krista Soriano
February 10
PAID CONTENT FOR Lunya
PAID CONTENT FOR Avocado Green Mattress

How To Break Your Sleep Procrastination Habit Once & For All

Say bye to sleep procrastination by following these 3 steps.

#sleep #partner
Krista Soriano
December 12 2019
Are The Benefits Of Ice Baths Real? It Depends On What You Need

New research has found ice baths might actually hinder muscle growth long term, even if they do help with short-term recovery.

#news #running #pain #yoga
Sarah Regan
December 3 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Sunbeam®

The Science Behind Why Heat Feels SO Good For Pain

How does heat help your aches and pains, exactly?

#partner #inflammation
Krista Soriano
November 25 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Seventh Sense

Here's Exactly How To Massage Sore Or Tight Muscles With CBD

Achy feet, tight shoulders, post-gym soreness? Read on.

#partner #CBD #massage
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
November 6 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR BackForever

How To Reduce Your Chances Of Lower Back Pain, According To A D.C.

The spine of a 30-something goes through a lot—here's how to help protect it.

#stress #pain #partner #movement cures
Krista Soriano
October 16 2019
Chair Yoga Could Help Mitigate Dementia Symptoms, New Study Finds

Here's hoping this can help the 50 million people across the globe living with dementia.

#breath #news #anxiety #stress #yoga
Ray Bass, NASM-CPT
October 4 2019
Is Your Pain Physical Or Emotional? Here's How To Find Out

Plus, tools to use to listen to your body and decrease the effects of stress.

#stress #pain #digestion #essential oils #Journey
Jessica Moy, DPT
September 29 2019
