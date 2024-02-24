Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Recovery

Hyperice Venom 2 Back Review: What I Love + What I Don't

Carleigh Ferrante
Author:
Carleigh Ferrante
February 24, 2024
Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Commerce Editor
By Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Commerce Editor
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
hyperice venom 2 back
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
February 24, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Like most Americans, my workday is pretty sedentary. Even with my standing desk and walking pad, I spend my fair share of time sitting—and I have the lower back pain (and Oura notifications) to prove it.

This daily intrusion has led me to try a lot of lower back pain remedies. And let me say, the recommendations are endless when more than 619 million people globally1 struggle with the same issue as you.

And while some have worked better than others, the biggest game-changer for my sore muscles has been the Hyperice Venom 2 Back. The at-home device provides instant relief through a soothing heated massage—and right now you can score your own device for 15% off with code MBGHYPE.

Hyperice Venom 2 Back

$249
hyperice venom 2 back

Don't have time to scroll? Here's what you need to know

  • The Venom 2 Back wrap heats up within seconds, offering immediate relief from lower back pain.
  • There are 3 heat levels and 3 vibration patterns, creating 9 personalized options. The vibration modes have the same intensity, but with different frequencies.
  • The hands-free, adjustable design can be worn comfortably while working or going about your at-home routine.
  • It's extremely easy to operate using the buttons on the device itself, or via the Hyperice app and Bluetooth connectivity.
  • The device is designed for your back, but it can be turned around to direct the heat and vibration on your stomach for relief from cramps.
hyperice venom 2 back
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative

What's great about the Hyperice Venom 2 Back

It's easy to use

The Venom 2 arrived fully charged—and I was breathing a sigh of relief within minutes of unboxing the massager. Confession: I didn't even open the instruction manual on my first use.

To operate, you'll simply wrap the device around your back with the control panel situated in the front. Each panel has three buttons for power, heat, and vibration.

Those who prefer a smarter option can head to the Hyperice app to create a personalized treatment, which is transmitted to the massager via Bluetooth.

hyperice venom 2 back
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative

It's comfortable & nonintrusive

I'm a big fan of massage guns, but the Hyperice Venom 2 Back offers something those devices can't: a hands-free design. I love that I can wear it while I'm working or completing tasks around the house—and the slim design makes it even more convenient.

What's more, the Venom 2 is extremely comfortable. Adjustable velcro straps makes it easy to accommodate the wrap to different body sizes, and the device has an extra compression strap that helps press the heat against your back.

It heats up super fast

Heat is the standout feature of this back wrap—and I was shocked by how quickly I felt the warmth. Unlike a heating pad that takes minutes to warm up, the Venom 2 was hot within seconds of pressing the power button.

There's definitely a significant difference between the heat settings, too. I started on the hottest setting or 131 degrees Fahrenheit. Now I typically stick with the low or medium warmth (113 and 122 degrees Fahrenheit respectively).

hyperice venom 2 back
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative

The pain relief is unmatched

As mentioned, I do try to take frequent breaks from sitting throughout the day. But sometimes prolonged periods are unavoidable, and that’s when I really start to feel the aches and pains in my lower back. 

When compared to massage guns, midday stretches, PEMF mat sessions, and time on my acupressure mat, the Venom Back 2 offers the most instant relief—and thats saying a lot, since I swear by all of the above.

There's something about the combination of heat, massage, and compression that stops my lower back pain in its tracks—and I love that the large surface area offers relief across my entire lower back.

Tester tip

The Venom 2 Back is designed for relief from back pain, but it's also amazing for period cramps when positioned on your stomach.
hyperice venom 2 back
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative

What I'd change about the Hyperice Venom 2 Back

Of course, no at-home device is without its qualms. In a perfect world, the Venom 2 Back would be a bit more portable. It's great for using around the house, but the device is too bulky for travel.

There is a solve for this, though! The brand also makes a portable version, the Venom Go. The Go is more of a spot treatment covering less surface area, but it's great for when I'm on the go.

Is the Hyperice Venom 2 Back worth it?

If you suffer from lower back pain, the Venom 2 Back is a worthwhile investment (especially with our discount code MBGHYPE). The instant, soothing relief has significantly improved my work days, and I love knowing I have it as an option when my aches and pains start acting up.

The Venom 2 is also great for anyone who deals with intense period cramps that interfere with their day-to-day—and sheer convenience sets it apart from any other at-home recovery device I've tried.

If you don't deal with any of the above, I wouldn't recommend the Venom 2 Back. And if you're looking for a more portable option, I suggest opting for the Venom Go.

Hyperice Venom 2 Back

$249
hyperice venom 2 back

The takeaway

I'm a bit of an at-home recovery junkie—but I don't add new devices to my routine lightly. The Hyperice Venom 2 Back offers unmatched relief from aches and pains in my lower back—and it does so without interfering at all with my day-to-day. Try it for yourself and save 15% with code MBGHYPE.

Looking for more ways to relieve back pain? Check out these tips from an occupational therapist.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

I Walk 12,000+ Steps Per Day In These Comfy Sneakers & They Go With Every Outfit
Routines

I Walk 12,000+ Steps Per Day In These Comfy Sneakers & They Go With Every Outfit

Carleigh Ferrante

I Hiked 3 Miles In These Boots Without Breaking Them In (& Didn't Get A Blister)
Outdoors

I Hiked 3 Miles In These Boots Without Breaking Them In (& Didn't Get A Blister)

Braelyn Wood

Do This Underrated Workout For Better Cognition & Mood, Study Says
Routines

Do This Underrated Workout For Better Cognition & Mood, Study Says

Sarah Regan

This Supplement Helps Fight Chronic Inflammation After Your Workouts
Recovery

This Supplement Helps Fight Chronic Inflammation After Your Workouts

Emma Loewe

How's Your Inner Child Doing? Here's A Quick Quiz To Find Out
Love

How's Your Inner Child Doing? Here's A Quick Quiz To Find Out

Sarah Regan

What Your Nighttime Routine Should Look Like For Younger-Looking Skin
Beauty

What Your Nighttime Routine Should Look Like For Younger-Looking Skin

Alexandra Engler

I Walk 12,000+ Steps Per Day In These Comfy Sneakers & They Go With Every Outfit
Routines

I Walk 12,000+ Steps Per Day In These Comfy Sneakers & They Go With Every Outfit

Carleigh Ferrante

I Hiked 3 Miles In These Boots Without Breaking Them In (& Didn't Get A Blister)
Outdoors

I Hiked 3 Miles In These Boots Without Breaking Them In (& Didn't Get A Blister)

Braelyn Wood

Do This Underrated Workout For Better Cognition & Mood, Study Says
Routines

Do This Underrated Workout For Better Cognition & Mood, Study Says

Sarah Regan

This Supplement Helps Fight Chronic Inflammation After Your Workouts
Recovery

This Supplement Helps Fight Chronic Inflammation After Your Workouts

Emma Loewe

How's Your Inner Child Doing? Here's A Quick Quiz To Find Out
Love

How's Your Inner Child Doing? Here's A Quick Quiz To Find Out

Sarah Regan

What Your Nighttime Routine Should Look Like For Younger-Looking Skin
Beauty

What Your Nighttime Routine Should Look Like For Younger-Looking Skin

Alexandra Engler

more Movement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

How To Read The Heart Line On Your Palm & What It MeansWhat Are The 5 Love Languages? How To Use Them In RelationshipsThe 4 Attachment Styles: How They Form + Dating HabitsEnneagram Compatibility: How The Types Pair RomanticallyAura Colors & Their Meanings: How To Interpret Your AuraWhat Color Is Your Aura? This Quiz Can Find Out In 3 Minutes Flat
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.