Get 30 Minutes Of Extra Sleep At Night With This New Touch Therapy Wearable

The world of wearable tech has only grown in the last decade—not only do we have the quintessential wristbands, we have innovations like smart rings, glasses, and even belts. But the model behind these devices has always been the same: throw it on, sit back, and observe as it tracks information about your body and/or lifestyle. But then what?

It’s always been up to us to actually do something about it—to come up with stress management techniques for that increased heart rate, or bedtime routines for that low sleep score. The insights can be fascinating, but all too often we’re left with the frustration of too much data, not enough solutions. What we need is a wearable that actually improves the numbers behind our sleep and stress levels—and now, we officially have one.