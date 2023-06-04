ICYMI, a recovery routine is just as important as exercise itself. Building sufficient recovery time into your schedule promotes healthy circulation, reduces inflammation and muscle soreness1 , and promotes proper lymphatic drainage2 . The magic of compression therapy lies in the circulatory system, which is responsible for delivering oxygen, nutrients, and hormones to every cell in your body while also flushing your system of toxins. In this Therabody vs. Normatec comparison, we’ll break down the pros and cons of these two popular compression tools.

Compression boots bring the benefits of compression therapy to the comfort of your own couch, no masseuse required. You can use compression boots to boost recovery, or to warm up before your workout. While there are plenty of brands on the market to choose from, the gold standards are Therabody and Normatec. In fact, these brands are used and endorsed by professional athletes, trainers, and celebrities.

If you’re not sure about slipping your entire leg into a massage boot that makes you look somewhat like an intergalactic traveler, we get it. Our editors were skeptical before testing the best compression boots. “The unlikely recovery tool wasn't on my radar, but I got a chance to try out a pair for our roundup of the best compression boots. This gentle compression therapy supports circulation, and the effect is instant relief,” notes Braelyn Wood, mindbodygreen Deputy Commerce Editor.

To help you navigate the world of compression therapy, we put together a roundup of the best compression boots from Normatec and Therabody, with tips on who can benefit from each. Keep scrolling for four options that span all fitness goals and price points.