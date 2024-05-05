Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Recovery

The Cariuma IBI Slip-Ons Are So Comfy, I Can Walk 5+ Miles In Them

Braelyn Wood
Author:
Braelyn Wood
May 05, 2024
Braelyn Wood
mbg Deputy Commerce Editor
By Braelyn Wood
mbg Deputy Commerce Editor
Braelyn Wood is the Deputy Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism from Northwestern University, along with a certificate in marketing.
Cariuma IBI Slip-On Sneakers held in hacks with flowers and white background
Image by Braelyn Wood / mbg creative
May 05, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Every spring my footwear goes through the annual changing of the guards. I swap chunky boots for comfy white sneakers, preparing for the warm summer days ahead.

But this year I decided to forgo basic white sneakers for the Cariuma’s IBI Slip-Ons—and my feet have never been happier. 

The sustainable sneaker brand first popped onto my radar a few years ago, and I’ve been a loyal fan of the Salvas style ever since. But I was craving a new look this summer, and I secretly hoped to find a style that was a little easier to put on than sneakers. 

Sometimes I just want to slip out the door without the hassle of tying up laces.

The IBI Slip-Ons were my perfect solution. Designed with the same breathable materials as the original IBI sneaker, the vegan style ditches laces in favor of a pull-on design that slips on and off in a matter of seconds.

And my favorite part? You don't have to compromise on comfort for this convenience.

Cariuma IBI Slip-On

$110
cariuma ibi slip on sneaker in rose

Why I love the Cariuma IBI Slip-Ons

When the slip-ons first showed up at my door about a month ago, I was initially thrilled by the ease of the slip-on style.

I had been searching for a part of comfy kicks that I could wear for my the "just around the corner" errands, like trips to the grocery store, natural wine shop, or laundromat. I was sick of shuffling around in my unsupportive sandals and super excited by the alternative.

But I quickly realized the shoes weren't just convenient, they were incredibly comfortable. In fact, I walked five miles the very first time I wore the slip-ons out of my apartment.

It wasn’t intentional. A long-distance friend was calling to catch up, and I wanted to multi-task with my daily movement. (After all, it’s a proven exercise for longevity.) Normally, I’d lace up my running shoes, but I wanted to put my new shoes to the test. 

I fully expected to get blisters or to discover that the stretchy upper material had too much give, allowing my foot to slip and slide around.

Instead my feet felt perfectly supported for all 11,231 steps, with not a single blister in sight.

Since that first fateful day with my IBI Slip-Ons, I’ve retired my Salvas. The IBIs are officially go-to shoes for quick trips out of the house, including walks to the dog park and treks to the Pilates studio.

I also highly recommend for hot yoga; they're something incredibly freeing about not shoving your sweaty feet back into socks.

Cariuma IBI Slip-ons
Image by mbg creative

Why I love the Cariuma IBI Slip-Ons

If you’ve ever worn a slip-on sneaker before, you’d know they’re not always comfortable. My early 20s were dedicated to Vans, until I was forced to give up the style for lack of arch support. These Slip-Ons defy the odds.

The style has Cariuma’s signature vegan insole, which is made with a combination of memory foam, cork, and momona oil.

The design is not only sustainable but extremely lightweight—so you get support without extra added weight and width. Plus, the insole is totally removable for those who prefer custom orthotics.

My favorite part of the slip-on is the bamboo knit upper. The eco-friendly material hugs the foot just right, unlike most slip-ons that feel like a boa constrictor is attacking your foot. 

It keeps the sneakers feeling almost airless (sans the chunky sole adding support and stability).

I also love that the knit material is super breathable. As a self-proclaimed heavy sweater, I just know my feet are going to appreciate the gentle breeze in these kicks on the hot summer days ahead. (And if I’m being honest, I’m also going to love that the slip-ons are machine washable on these same hot sweaty days.)

FYI

Spring colorways are already selling out! I noticed the light rose shade had the most options still available—and recommend looking for your size there.

The takeaway

I’ve officially ditched my white sneakers this summer for a pair of Cariuma’s IBI Slip-Ons, and I think more people should be doing it.

The sustainable shoes combine comfort, support, and convenience into a single style that’s machine-washable and trendy enough to pair with bike shorts, linen pants, or activewear dresses. Snag your pair now and plant two trees—your feet will thank you.

Cariuma IBI Slip-On

$110
cariuma ibi slip on sneaker in rose

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

7 Benefits I've Noticed Firsthand Since Doing Yoga 3-4x A Week
Motivation

7 Benefits I've Noticed Firsthand Since Doing Yoga 3-4x A Week

Sarah Regan

Cardio Before Or After Weights? Here's How To Decide, From The Pros
Routines

Cardio Before Or After Weights? Here's How To Decide, From The Pros

Hannah Frye

I Absolutely Hated Running Until I Tried This Pair Of Cloudlike Shoes
Routines

I Absolutely Hated Running Until I Tried This Pair Of Cloudlike Shoes

Hannah Frye

A Podiatrist's Guide To Choosing The Best Running Shoes For Flat Feet
Routines

A Podiatrist's Guide To Choosing The Best Running Shoes For Flat Feet

Carleigh Ferrante

Brooke Shields Gave These Comfy White Sneakers Her Stamp Of Approval (& Our Editors Agree)
Routines

Brooke Shields Gave These Comfy White Sneakers Her Stamp Of Approval (& Our Editors Agree)

Carleigh Ferrante

A Personal Trainer's Favorite NordicTrack Treadmills To Fit Any Home & Budget
Motivation

A Personal Trainer's Favorite NordicTrack Treadmills To Fit Any Home & Budget

Marissa Miller, CPT

7 Benefits I've Noticed Firsthand Since Doing Yoga 3-4x A Week
Motivation

7 Benefits I've Noticed Firsthand Since Doing Yoga 3-4x A Week

Sarah Regan

Cardio Before Or After Weights? Here's How To Decide, From The Pros
Routines

Cardio Before Or After Weights? Here's How To Decide, From The Pros

Hannah Frye

I Absolutely Hated Running Until I Tried This Pair Of Cloudlike Shoes
Routines

I Absolutely Hated Running Until I Tried This Pair Of Cloudlike Shoes

Hannah Frye

A Podiatrist's Guide To Choosing The Best Running Shoes For Flat Feet
Routines

A Podiatrist's Guide To Choosing The Best Running Shoes For Flat Feet

Carleigh Ferrante

Brooke Shields Gave These Comfy White Sneakers Her Stamp Of Approval (& Our Editors Agree)
Routines

Brooke Shields Gave These Comfy White Sneakers Her Stamp Of Approval (& Our Editors Agree)

Carleigh Ferrante

A Personal Trainer's Favorite NordicTrack Treadmills To Fit Any Home & Budget
Motivation

A Personal Trainer's Favorite NordicTrack Treadmills To Fit Any Home & Budget

Marissa Miller, CPT

more Movement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Nicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To KnowThe 5 Brain Types & What They Mean For Personality & CareerHemp Oil Extract Benefits For Stress Immunity & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.