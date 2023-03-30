Never Heard Of A Seaberry? Here’s What This Superfruit Has To Offer Your Hydration
So you’ve never heard of a seaberry… But if you’re anything like us, you love the sounds of it. For the wellness enthusiasts, few things are more exciting than getting our hands on a juicy new superfruit. And not only is seaberry like a tropical spring break for our taste buds, this flavor holds the key to our next-level hydration.
But first, what’s a seaberry?
Back in 2019, functional hydration brand Liquid I.V. traveled to Nepal to help out a local school and medical camp, and donate their Hydration Multiplier serving sticks. While they were there, locals invited the team to try “The Gold Lucky Tree,” AKA wild seaberries. It was love at first bite, to say the least. Reminiscent of a sweet, tropical fruit—with rich notes of orange, pineapple, and passionfruit—the Liquid I.V. team knew they had stumbled upon the next flavor of their signature Hydration Multiplier.
The sustainable story of seaberries.
It feels right that these small, golden fruits are called seaberries: They taste like long, carefree days spent on a white-sand island. But a lush flavor isn’t the only intriguing thing about them. Seaberries are also deliciously sustainable. Farmers in Nepal adore the seaberry shrub because it helps with anti-desertification in the Tibetan Plateau. Despite the harsh climate at 15,000 feet, the seaberries flourish, nourishing the soil and growth of other diverse plants.
Plus, seaberries have a short harvesting period and don't have to be replanted each year, allowing farmers to turn a quick revenue. Farmers simply trim the branches and send them off to the manufacturing facility where they are freeze-dried to preserve nutrients. And speaking of nutrients… Seaberries are one of the only plant sources to contain omega-7, a fatty acid proven to play a strong role in our health.
Hydration that’s two times faster than water alone.
Seaberry is the kind of superfruit that every wellness enthusiast can get behind, starting with the Seaberry Hydration Multiplier. It’s made with real, sustainably-harvested seaberry powder from the Tibetan Plateau, but offers so much more than a quenching flavor. This non-GMO drink mix provides three times more electrolytes compared to traditional sports drinks, and two times faster hydration than water alone. And that’s because it’s uniquely powered by Cellular Transport Technology (CTT)®️.
Whereas water is absorbed in the digestive system through passive transport, or osmosis, CTT®️ utilizes a precise ratio of sodium, glucose, and potassium to help water absorb earlier on in the body. It’s as science-y as it sounds. But the bottom line is: the Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier makes hydration taste and feel better. And that’s not just the CTT®️ at play. This hydration solution also comes in 100% in-store recyclable packaging, making it a 360-degree sustainable experience from Nepal to your reusable water bottle.
Hydrating just got exciting.
We all know that hydration is quintessential to well-being, but that doesn’t make it any easier to get the job done. What we’ve all been waiting for is a hydration routine that we can stay excited about. And between the science, sustainability, and seaberry flavor of the Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier, we’re officially looking forward to finishing that next water bottle.
