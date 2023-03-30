Never Heard Of A Seaberry? Here’s What This Superfruit Has To Offer Your Hydration

It feels right that these small, golden fruits are called seaberries: They taste like long, carefree days spent on a white-sand island. But a lush flavor isn’t the only intriguing thing about them. Seaberries are also deliciously sustainable. Farmers in Nepal adore the seaberry shrub because it helps with anti-desertification in the Tibetan Plateau. Despite the harsh climate at 15,000 feet, the seaberries flourish, nourishing the soil and growth of other diverse plants.

Plus, seaberries have a short harvesting period and don't have to be replanted each year, allowing farmers to turn a quick revenue. Farmers simply trim the branches and send them off to the manufacturing facility where they are freeze-dried to preserve nutrients. And speaking of nutrients… Seaberries are one of the only plant sources to contain omega-7, a fatty acid proven to play a strong role in our health.