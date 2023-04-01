The Best Hand Massagers To Ease Pain From Arthritis + How To Choose
Approximately 24% of adults nationwide suffer from arthritis1 (equivalent to over 58.5 million people). Arthritis affects many different parts of the body, but symptoms typically manifest as pain in the base of the thumb, finger joints, and knuckles. Thankfully, the best hand massagers for arthritis help alleviate the discomfort caused by this common condition.
Aside from simply feeling good, massage therapy comes with a slew of benefits. For instance, one study found that massages can lessen pain and increase grip strength in those living with arthritis in the hands and wrists. Massage therapy has also been shown to decrease stress and anxiety, lessen depression, promote relaxation, and may even help you sleep better.
Through extensive research and expert insight, we’ve rounded up the best hand massagers for arthritis, with options for every budget and necessity. Find our list below, along with expert tips on how to manage the pain and discomfort caused by arthritis.
Do hand massagers help arthritis?
Lalitha McSorley, owner and lead physical therapist at Brentwood Physiotherapy Calgary, says hand massagers can help relieve arthritis symptoms, including pain, stiffness, and inflammation. A hand massager helps alleviate these symptoms by increasing blood flow to the affected area and promoting relaxation. “However, it's important to note that hand massagers should not be used as a substitute for medical treatment for arthritis,” she clarifies.
Although McSorley shares that hand massagers are generally safe for most people to use, she points out that those living with medical conditions, such as open wounds, infections, or circulatory issues, should avoid using massagers.
Karena Wu, physical therapist and owner of ActiveCare Physical Therapy, adds that a hand massager can be used daily, and sometimes even a few times per day. “Typically, you would use it for less time, for example 5 minutes, if you are doing it more frequently throughout your day, versus once a day at 10 to 15 minutes,” she advises.
How to choose
When choosing the best hand massager for arthritis, McSorley recommends considering certain factors, such as what type of massager you want (vibration, compression, kneading, etc.) and what size works best for you and your space.
You should also keep in mind any specific features you are looking for. For instance, do you want a massager with a heat function? Is it important that the massager includes a vibration setting? Make a list of “must-haves,” and go from there.
McSorley suggests reading reviews and comparing products to determine which will be the most reliable, durable, and best-suited to your individual needs. “If you have any medical concerns or questions about using a hand massager, it's always a good idea to consult with a healthcare provider or physical therapist,” she adds.
How we picked
We sought out high-quality products that are well-made and will not only give better results, but will likely last longer.
We dug through hundreds of reviews to learn about people’s experiences with these products and what they liked and disliked about each one.
Each hand massager for arthritis comes with its own set of features, such as heating or levels of intensity. We’ve highlighted any standout features in each product description.
Advice from our experts helped guide us in choosing the below picks. We also asked for specific product recommendations.
The best hand massagers for arthritis of 2023:
Best budget: Gaiam Dual-Sided Hand Massage Roller Tool with Finger Massager
Pros:
- Easy grip design
- Includes both hand and finger massager
- Compact and portable
Cons:
- Plastic is not the most durable
This portable and lightweight hand massager is a great budget-friendly option. It’s made with a no-slip grip design (so you won’t have to worry about it slipping from your hands) and comes with a helpful massage guide with tips and tricks on how to use it correctly. Even better? This roller tool is two-sided; one side works great for hands, and the other is perfect for massaging fingers—so you really get the most bang for your buck.
Over 2,400 Amazon shoppers have given this compact hand and finger massager a perfect five-star rating. People love that it’s portable and can easily offer pain relief while on the go. “I was skeptical about this providing actual pain relief from arthritis,” writes one reviewer. “This really works!! The single-wheel end gets in between knuckles. The double-wheeled end provides a great massage for the joints of the fingers. After trying pain-relieving gels, heat therapy gloves, etc, this product provides more relief than anything else!”
Although this handy gadget has many rave reviews, some people mention that since it’s made from plastic, you need to make sure not to press with it too hard as it could break.
Best compression: LifePro Hand Massager
Pros:
- 5 massage modes, 2 vibration settings
- Travel case included
- Heat option
Cons:
- Some intensity levels may be too strong for some
Compression is the name of the game when it comes to this popular hand massager. This model uses compression paired with optional heat and vibration to create a soothing, satisfying massage. Choose from five massage types, two vibration settings, and five intensity levels to help eliminate hand pain and soreness. This machine’s included heat option can reach up to 107 degrees, and its sleek LED display makes it a cinch to use.
We especially appreciate the included finger acupressure rings and travel bag. Another bonus? The massager is rechargeable, and the battery lasts approximately two to four hours after each full charge.
With over 2,400 5-star reviews on Amazon, this pick gets a lot of praise from customers with arthritis. One person writes, “I have arthritis and carpal tunnel affecting both hands, but I'm a veterinarian and need to perform surgery and do a significant number of tasks daily that require hand strength and dexterity. I had a different brand of hand massager and it didn't last, so I purchased this one due to its excellent reviews. The heat and compression function really help to control my hand pain.” Overall, people love this product but a few customers do point out that certain intensity levels may be too hard for some.
Best heated: Snailax Hand Massager
Pros:
- Three massage modes and heat option
- Cordless and rechargeable
- 10-minute timer
Cons:
- Compression may be too tight for some
This well-made hand massager comes with all the bells and whistles. It has three massage modes, an optional heat setting, and is large enough to fit a wide range of hand sizes. The device is portable and rechargeable, and lasts 90 minutes on a full charge.
Featuring a smart design, this cordless device can massage four fingers manually (something that many other machines can’t do) and is very quiet compared to other models. Its vibrational massage setting is also a nice touch, and the 10-minute autotimer comes in handy.
Many shoppers praise this hand massager because of its wonderful features and easy-to-use design. “I've been a massage therapist for almost 20 years,” one customer writes. “I've got some arthritis in my hands, a trigger finger, and the beginning of carpal tunnel syndrome. This Snailax hand massager is a life saver. I use it every night. Highly recommend for sore, achy hands or just as a nice hand massage even if your hands don't hurt. It's warm too!!”
A few Amazon reviewers, however, mentioned that the compression may feel too tight for some.
Best glove: Hammacher Schlemmer Vibration Therapy Gloves
Pros:
- Three levels of massage intensity
- Can be charged via USB
- Three sizes available
Cons:
- Full charge only lasts 40 minutes
These vibration therapy gloves are an excellent option for those who prefer a fitted glove design. Boasting a vibrational massage with three intensity levels and optional heat, this pick works well for those living with arthritis, fibromyalgia, Parkinson’s disease, and more, as it helps soothe pain and lessen stiffness. The gloves are available in three unisex sizes: small, medium, and large. They can be charged via USB, which is great news if you want to take these with you on the go. The brand recommends using the gloves for 20 to 30 minutes, twice a day.
Shoppers love these hand massaging gloves for their soothing heat and helpful vibration setting. “I have severe arthritis in both hands and these gloves have given me so much relief that when my puppy chewed one up I ordered the second pair,” one customer says.
Best finger massager: Eyxformula Finger Roller Massager
Pros:
- Acupressure finger rings included
- Can be used on fingers and hands
- Portable
Cons:
- Pressure isn’t strong enough for some
If you’re looking to purchase a massager but don’t necessarily have the space to store a bulkier model, this one's for you. This portable 7-piece set comes with two finger massagers made from high-quality resin and double rubber joints to easily glide over achy joints. What's more? The set includes five acupressure finger rings meant to prevent nail biting and skin picking. This portable kit can easily be stored in handbags, an office drawer, or thrown in your luggage while traveling.
Hundreds of people praise this massage kit for its portability and low price tag. “These rollers are great gifts for anyone who works with their hands,” one reviewer writes. “I've shared these with many friends, and that probably raised the price, but believe me, these are well worth the price. If you have arthritis, or joint issues, you can use them any place, at work, watching TV, etc.”
Best cryotherapy: iEco Cold Massage Roller
Pros:
- Can be used on multiple body parts
- Portable
- 3-in-1 design
Cons:
- Some wish it stayed cold for longer
If you have arthritic hands and want to incorporate cryotherapy into your daily routine, this cold massage roller is a great place to start. Cryotherapy, also known as cold therapy, can help lessen swelling and lower one’s sensitivity to pain, especially if the pain is around a joint or tendon. However, in-studio cryotherapy sessions can be expensive and time-consuming. Enter: this pint-sized massage roller.
Featuring a multi-use design, this roller can be used as a cold therapy ball (it stays cold for up to 6 hours after being taken out of the freezer or fridge) or a warm therapy ball that can hold heat for approximately 20 minutes at a time. It’s made from food-grade stainless steel and filled with cooling gel, with an easy-grip base reviewers appreciate. Beyond your palms and fingers, it can also be used on your neck, shoulders, face, hips, and other body parts.
“This cryosphere cold massage roller ball is wonderful,” one reviewer writes. “Our physical therapist introduced this roller ball to us, while there we ordered us one. It arrived in two days and we've been using it ever since. We keep the ball in the freezer so it's ready whenever we need it. We've only used it cold, as we have so many other things to use for heat. I would give this 10 stars if I could. We would/have recommended this to our family and friends!”
Best portable: Lunix LX3 Cordless Electric Hand Massager with Compression
Pros:
- 6 massage levels
- Optional heat
- Includes finger massager
- Cordless and rechargable
Cons:
- Some say vibration could be better
This hand massager uses pressure point therapy to massage painful, stiff hands and fingers. Each machine has six compression massage levels, a heat option that reaches up to 104 degrees, and a vibration setting that reviewers describe as “delightful.” The device weighs just a little over 2 pounds, is cordless, and can be charged via a USB cable. Use it on the couch while watching your favorite television show, or keep it nearby on your desk to use after a long day working on the computer.
Over 2,900 customers have given this model a perfect five-star rating on Amazon, with reviews about the device’s durability and impressive features. One shopper says, “I am a hairstylist who struggles with carpal tunnel, arthritis, and just overall stiffness. This machine is a blessing!! I literally use it at least 3-5 times a day, constantly rotating from one wrist to the other. I don’t care for the vibration, but the heat is amazing. Worth the purchase for anyone experiencing wrist or overall hand pain.”
FAQ:
What makes arthritis in hands feel better?
Besides hand massagers, McSorley mentions that applying heat or cold to affected joints, engaging in gentle hand exercises (i.e. fully opening and closing of the hands), using assistive devices (such as splints or braces), and taking over-the-counter medication, such as NSAIDs, may help arthritic hands feel better.
Is there a pressure point for arthritis pain?
McSorley points out that there is not one specific pressure point for arthritis pain “as the location of pain can vary depending on the affected joint(s)”. “However, some people find that acupressure, a type of traditional Chinese medicine, can help alleviate arthritis pain,” she says.
Should I go to a chiropractor or massage for arthritis?
Chiropractic care and massage therapy can both be beneficial for arthritis pain, but McSorley explains that they each approach treatment in different ways. “Chiropractors focus on aligning the spine and other joints in the body to promote overall wellness and reduce pain,” she explains. “Massage therapists use touch and pressure to manipulate soft tissue, which can help reduce muscle tension and improve circulation.” She suggests trying them both to see which works best for you.
Another option is a Certified Hand Therapist (CHT), which can be either a licensed occupational or physical therapist. These professionals are very knowledgeable in the management and treatment of wrist and hand conditions, including arthritis.
The takeaway
The best hand massagers for arthritis can help soothe pain and lessen stiffness, and can be a great tool to incorporate into a more comprehensive arthritis treatment plan. If you’re interested in learning more about how to alleviate arthritis pain at home, be sure to take a look at our best herbs for arthritis joint pain guide and our roundup of best mattresses for joint pain. As always, check with your doctor before implementing a new routine or treatment.