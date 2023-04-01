The Best Hand Massagers To Ease Pain From Arthritis + How To Choose

If you have arthritic hands and want to incorporate cryotherapy into your daily routine, this cold massage roller is a great place to start. Cryotherapy, also known as cold therapy, can help lessen swelling and lower one’s sensitivity to pain, especially if the pain is around a joint or tendon. However, in-studio cryotherapy sessions can be expensive and time-consuming. Enter: this pint-sized massage roller.

Featuring a multi-use design, this roller can be used as a cold therapy ball (it stays cold for up to 6 hours after being taken out of the freezer or fridge) or a warm therapy ball that can hold heat for approximately 20 minutes at a time. It’s made from food-grade stainless steel and filled with cooling gel, with an easy-grip base reviewers appreciate. Beyond your palms and fingers, it can also be used on your neck, shoulders, face, hips, and other body parts.

“This cryosphere cold massage roller ball is wonderful,” one reviewer writes. “Our physical therapist introduced this roller ball to us, while there we ordered us one. It arrived in two days and we've been using it ever since. We keep the ball in the freezer so it's ready whenever we need it. We've only used it cold, as we have so many other things to use for heat. I would give this 10 stars if I could. We would/have recommended this to our family and friends!”