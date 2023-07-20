Working out is a great way to relieve stress from the day. But exercise itself is a stressor. And although it is intentional stress to get stronger, run faster, or think more clearly (the list of benefits really goes on), it still produces free radicals in the body.

People who are incredibly active—like athletes—are at risk for short-term oxidative stress (aka when there’s an imbalance of free radicals to antioxidants in the body). A reasonable solution is to up a person’s antioxidant intake. But—and here’s where it gets convoluted—some of this damage or stress from exercise is what helps muscles actually grow back stronger, and some people are actually hesitant of getting too much of certain antioxidants1 as they could interfere with the positive physiological adaptations of exercise.