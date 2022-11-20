Designed to look like a barrel, this popular cold plunge tub is made from recyclable materials that keep the 55-pound design lightweight and easy to move. Each barrel holds up to 105 gallons of ice water and has a 42-inch deep design. This extra height allows you to sit up vertically into the water while still surrounding your body in ice water up to your shoulders.

While there's no thermostat, the tub doesn't require an electricity source to keep water cool; simply fill the barrel with a few bags of ice and immerse yourself into a rejuvenating experience. Once you're done with the treatment, the draining system makes it easy to get rid of any excess water.

The barrel also comes with a step stool to ensure a safe entrance into the tub, as well as a UV protective cover to prevent sun damage. The sleek design also comes in two colors: black and tan.