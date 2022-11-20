Reviewers Say This Cold Plunge Tub Is ‘One Of The Best Investments’ In Your Health & It’s $200 Off
Between family dynamics, travel, and increased spending, managing stress around the holidays is a struggle. Luckily, not all stress is bad stress; hormesis is the concept that intentional spurts of stress can actually help your body adapt faster and support your long-term health. Heat exposure, intermittent fasting, and high-intensity internal training (HIIT) can all kickstart hormesis, but one of our favorite ways is a cold plunge tub.
A popular cryotherapy tool, cold plunge tubs are developed to expose your body to as much cold water as possible. While designs may vary—some require you to add ice while others offer a cooling component–they all share one thing in common: they're pricey. Although well-worth the investment at full price, there's another way to score a cold plunge tub at a more affordable price right now: the Ice Barrel Black Friday sale.
Advertisement
As part of the brand's biggest sale of the year, the company is offering $200 off the original Ice Barrel, as well as 25% off accessories and free shipping for all orders. This drops the final price for an Ice Barrel to less than $1,000. And if the reviews are any indication, it's a discount you won't want to miss.
Everything you need to know about Ice Barrel.
Designed to look like a barrel, this popular cold plunge tub is made from recyclable materials that keep the 55-pound design lightweight and easy to move. Each barrel holds up to 105 gallons of ice water and has a 42-inch deep design. This extra height allows you to sit up vertically into the water while still surrounding your body in ice water up to your shoulders.
While there's no thermostat, the tub doesn't require an electricity source to keep water cool; simply fill the barrel with a few bags of ice and immerse yourself into a rejuvenating experience. Once you're done with the treatment, the draining system makes it easy to get rid of any excess water.
The barrel also comes with a step stool to ensure a safe entrance into the tub, as well as a UV protective cover to prevent sun damage. The sleek design also comes in two colors: black and tan.
Why reviewers are obsessed:
Not only have we featured this simple, sustainable pick in our round up of the best cold plunge tubs, but the Ice Barrel is also a favorite of reviewers—including an Ironman finisher who called it "great for triathletes." Another shopper called it a far more enjoyable (and safer) experience than a horizontal tub, even deeming the tub "one of the best investments" you can make for your health.
" I usually use it after a workout and it is amazing how quick it kicks you into recovery," writes a reviewer. "I am working up to be able to stay in longer and longer each time, but what a great tool to have to help with both mind and body recovery."
Advertisement
The takeaway.
Give your body the right type of stress this holidays by investing in the Ice Barrel cold plunge tub. Currently $200 for Black Friday, it's one of the best purchases you can make for your health (and a far more exciting experience than taking a cold shower).
Advertisement
Braelyn Wood is the Deputy Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism from Northwestern University, along with a certificate in marketing. After interning at Bustle Digital Group and Cosmopolitan, her love of products (and a good deal) led her to the commerce space, and she joined Meredith Corporation as its first health and wellness-focused shopping writer. During this time, her byline appeared in Health, Shape, InStyle, People, and Travel Leisure, as she covered topics like workout gear, home goods, and coronavirus essentials to help shoppers lead healthier lives. In her current role, she helps readers find the best deals, uncover the latest launches, and understand which items are worth the splurge (or not) from her home in Brooklyn, New York.