Who should use Therabody compression boots?

Compression boots were originally designed for use in hospitals for individuals with circulatory issues. Now, they're used by competitive athletes in a variety of sports, including runners, cyclists, weightlifters, and swimmers. “Compression boots can also be helpful for individuals who spend long periods standing, such as nurses, teachers, or waitresses,” says Radermacher.

Who shouldn’t use the Therabody compression boots?

Not sure if compression boots are right for you? It's always best to discuss any new addition to your routine with your primary healthcare provider.