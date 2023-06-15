If you’ve ever experienced lower back pain, you know how persistent (and, well, incredibly painful) it can be. You can try your best to ignore it, but chances are, you’ll find the pain affecting your everyday life—especially when sitting down. To find some reprieve in your day to day, the best lumbar support pillows can make all the difference.

Ideally made from memory foam—or another material that cradles the natural curvatures of the body—these types of pillows support your lower back while you’re sitting in your home, office, car, or public transportation. Research shows that a lumbar support pillow can ease back pain1 , essentially ensuring a better posture and relieving discomfort at the source.

Below, find our selections for the best lumbar support pillows of 2023, in addition to expert advice from physical therapists and sleep specialists on what to look for and how to get the most out of your pillow.