People love this pillow for car rides, flights, and long days at the office. It’s lightweight and easy to travel with, offering incredible pressure relief while staying cool to the touch. The ergonomic shape supports the mid and lower back region, especially when sitting for long periods of time (e.g. road trips and air travel).

The memory foam design is plush and comfortable, while still sturdy enough to offer sufficient support. We also love the breathable cover is, and how comfortably the pillow sits on any chair.