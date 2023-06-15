The 8 Best Lumbar Pillows Of 2023, Per Physical Therapist Guidelines
- Best for the car: Tempur-Pedic LumbarCushion
- Best for the couch: Coop Sleep Goods Ventilated Orthopedic Lumbar Cushion
- Best for sleeping: Sunday Citizen Snug Waffle Lumbar Pillow
- Best for an office chair: Desk Jockey Lumbar Support Pillow
- Best for everyday: Everlasting Comfort Memory Foam Back Cushion
- Best for posture support: Samsonite Ergonomic Lumbar Support Pillow
- Best budget: DMI Lumbar Support Pillow
- Best ergonomic: Coushy Ergonomic Back Relief Cushion
If you’ve ever experienced lower back pain, you know how persistent (and, well, incredibly painful) it can be. You can try your best to ignore it, but chances are, you’ll find the pain affecting your everyday life—especially when sitting down. To find some reprieve in your day to day, the best lumbar support pillows can make all the difference.
Ideally made from memory foam—or another material that cradles the natural curvatures of the body—these types of pillows support your lower back while you’re sitting in your home, office, car, or public transportation. Research shows that a lumbar support pillow can ease back pain1, essentially ensuring a better posture and relieving discomfort at the source.
Below, find our selections for the best lumbar support pillows of 2023, in addition to expert advice from physical therapists and sleep specialists on what to look for and how to get the most out of your pillow.
What is a lumbar support pillow?
A lumbar support pillow is a curved pillow designed to support the lower back. Typically made from memory foam, lumbar pillows can be used to improve posture, reduce back pain, and even promote relaxation.
What are the benefits of a lumbar support pillow?
Lumbar support pillows help promote proper posture by giving support that may be lacking in the lower back area. The right pillow will reduce the stress placed on the lower back, therefore improving spinal alignment, relieving pressure on back muscles, and reducing pain.
How to choose the best pillow for lumbar support
Consider these factors when deciding which lumbar support pillow is best for you.
Shape and size
The best lumbar support pillow is ultimately the one that feels best against your back. These pillows are available in various shapes and sizes. Go with an option that’s firm enough to support your body while also being comfortable and easy to rest on.
Filling
Since lumbar pillows are typically made from a few materials (memory foam, buckwheat hulls, or shredded foam), it may take some trial and error to decide which is most comfortable. Look for a pillow with filling that offers enough support (e.g. not anything that’s too soft).
Cover
Pro tip: Pick a pillow that comes with a breathable cover. If you have allergies or run hot, you’ll appreciate leaning on a fabric that stays cool and clean.
How we picked:
Comfort level
First and foremost, in order to be comfortable to sit back on, a lumbar pillow needs to be thick enough to support the spine yet soft enough to nestle up against. Your ideal thickness will depend on your weight and overall preferences.
Positive reviews
Each pillow we selected has received positive recommendations from real people who have used them. We combed through hundreds of reviews and used any negative feedback to inform potential cons—which we’ve called out in each product description.
Materials
Those with back pain will need a pillow that stays supportive and holds its shape over time. We chose options made with high quality materials.
Expert criteria
We used our expert’s advice and insights on how to choose the best lumbar support pillows to guide our selection process.
Our picks for the best lumbar pillows of 2023:
Best for the car: Tempur-Pedic LumbarCushion
Pros:
- Proprietary foam contours to body shape
- Comes with a 10-year warranty
- Comes in two shapes with three thickness options
Cons:
- Synthetic materials
Materials:Machine-washable coverProprietary foam core
Sizes Available:15" x 15" x 4"
Trial Period:Not specified
Warranty:10-year
People love this pillow for car rides, flights, and long days at the office. It’s lightweight and easy to travel with, offering incredible pressure relief while staying cool to the touch. The ergonomic shape supports the mid and lower back region, especially when sitting for long periods of time (e.g. road trips and air travel).
The memory foam design is plush and comfortable, while still sturdy enough to offer sufficient support. We also love the breathable cover is, and how comfortably the pillow sits on any chair.
Best for the couch: Coop Sleep Goods Ventilated Orthopedic Lumbar Cushion
Pros:
- Ventilated design helps keep cool
- Adjustable contouring foam
Cons:
- Cover can be bulky
Materials:Charcoal-infused memory foam
Sizes Available:18" x 12" x 3"
Trial Period:100-day returns
Warranty:Not specified
This brand comes highly recommended by experts. Certified physical therapist Benjamin Torres, DPT, previously told mindbodygreen he always recommends Coop pillows to his patients. In fact, he even uses the brand’s Original Pillow, which we’ve featured in our roundup of the best pillows for shoulder pain.
This iteration features ventilated (aka cooling) charcoal-infused memory foam and is specifically designed to relieve pressure on the lower back region, encouraging better posture. The brand offers a generous 100-day return policy and donates all gently-used pillows to local charities.
Best for sleeping: Sunday Citizen Snug Waffle Lumbar Pillow
Pros:
- Soft waffle-knit fabric
- Evenly distributes pressure
- Breathable and hypoallergenic
Cons:
- Takes some time to fluff up
Materials:Microfiber coverMemory foam core
Sizes Available:36" x 14"
Trial Period:90-day returns
Warranty:Not specified
Per Torres, the posture you sit or sleep in for upwards of six hours can create pain that lingers into the following day. Ergo, setting your posture straight with a supportive pillow is a great way to avoid sitting- or sleeping-induced pain.
This soft, waffle-knit design evenly distributes pressure, which can reduce back pain while you sleep. The functional-yet-stylish pillow comes in six neutral colors (Sahara Tan, Cloud Gray, Off White, and more), along with a few seasonal offerings (such as Moss and Grape) to fit any bedroom aesthetic. The breathable fabric is odor-resistant (meaning it doesn’t harbor smells—a huge win) and hypoallergenic, so it’s less likely to trigger allergies.
Best for an office chair: Desk Jockey Lumbar Support Pillow
Pros:
- High-quality memory foam
- Machine-washable cover
- Affordable
Cons:
- Synthetic fabric cover that can trap heat
Materials:Polyester coverMemory foam core
Sizes Available:18" x 12" x 3"
Trial Period:30-day returns
Warranty:Not specified
If you spend long periods of time sitting (we’re all guilty of it!), you’ll appreciate this pick. As its name suggests, the high-quality memory foam pillow is designed specifically for an office chair. With adjustable elastic straps and strong buckles, it fastens directly to the back of your chair and doesn’t slip or slide—even if you fidget in your seat. It’s a bit firmer, making it a great choice for those who crave extra support.
We appreciate that the cover is machine-washable for easy cleaning. Admittedly, the synthetic cover can harbor heat, but reviewers say it isn’t too bothersome. Rather, shoppers say this pillow offers good support, without being too soft or too firm. Many note that it eases pain significantly by coaxing their back into proper alignment.
Best for everyday: Everlasting Comfort Memory Foam Back Cushion
Pros:
- Contours to the shape of the body
- Crescent moon shape
- OKEO-TEX certified
Cons:
- Not as firm as other options
Materials:Mesh coverMemory foam core
Sizes Available:13" x 13" x 4"
Trial Period:30-day returns
Warranty:Not specified
With a crescent-shaped, ergonomic design, this pillow promotes proper posture, pressure relief, and the necessary chair-back support needed to prevent lumbar pain while sitting. The memory foam core cradles the natural contours of your unique spine and feels like a gentle hug. It’s slightly softer than other options and fits chairs up to 32 inches wide.
Our favorite part? This lumbar pillow has been rigorously tested against a list of over 350 toxic chemicals. As a result, it has been deemed OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certified.
With over 33,000 ratings, the Everlasting Comfort Memory Foam Back Cushion has plenty of glowing reviews. People say it’s comfortable, pressure-relieving, and does an excellent job of easing pain.
Best for posture support: Samsonite Ergonomic Lumbar Support Pillow
Pros:
- Ventilated to keep cool
- Durable
- Free of harmful chemicals
Cons:
- On the bulkier side
- Not as attractive as other options
Materials:Mesh coverMemory foam core
Sizes Available:13.5" x 14" x 45"
Trial Period:30-day returns
Warranty:Not specified
Weighing about 1.5 pounds, this adjustable lumbar pillow isn’t cumbersome by any means—though it can look bulky. But, we promise, once you get past the aesthetics of this option, you’ll be wowed by how comfortable it feels on your lower back. The crescent-shaped pillow is designed to cradle your back while also keeping cool—something that not all lumbar pillows can say.
The high-density memory foam core is CertiPUR-US certified, and the pillow has a soft mesh cover. The ventilated design regulates temperature, resists odors, and won’t cause irritation to sensitive skin.
With over 13,000 ratings on Amazon, customers are overwhelmingly pleased with the support this pillow provides. Many mention the pillow being their go-to for long car rides.
Best budget: DMI Lumbar Support Pillow
Pros:
- Affordable
- Specially designed to deduce slouching
Cons:
- Can slide around if not secured properly
Materials:Cotton coverFoam core
Sizes Available:14" x 13" x 5"
Trial Period:N/A
Warranty:Amazon 30-day
If you suffer from lower back pain—whether from poor posture, arthritis, or injuries—a well-designed lumbar support pillow can offer some reprieve. This orthopedic pillow features a supportive crescent moon shape and high-quality resilient contoured foam to minimize pressure on the sciatic nerve and fill the gaps in the back area that may cause incessant slouching.
We appreciate that it comes housed in a washable cover that’s breathable enough to keep your back cool and comfortable. At a lower cost than most lumbar support pillows, this is a great choice for anyone who wants some quick and simple pain relief.
Best ergonomic: Coushy Ergonomic Back Relief Cushion
Pros:
- 100-day trial period and 5-year warranty
- Great customer service
- High-density memory foam made without ozone depleters, mercury, lead, etc.
Cons:
- Can be too thick for some chairs
Materials:Polyester and spandex coverHigh-density memory foam infused with bamboo charcoal
Sizes Available:18" x 12" x 3"
Trial Period:100-day
Warranty:5-year
We’re impressed by this pillow’s quality and materials. It features high-density memory foam infused with bamboo charcoal, wrapped in a hypoallergenic cover. Plus, the pillow is made without ozone depleters, mercury, lead, formaldehyde, flame retardants, or other toxic chemicals often found in foam bedding. Instead, the pillow is fully air permeable, soft-to-the-touch, and has a quick-drying capability that eliminates bacteria growth.
Of course, the pillow also works for its intended purpose—eliminating back pain. Reviewers say the pillow does a great job of relieving back pain even with just a few days of use. One mentions “tremendous relief for the first time in years,” after just one week.
Comparing the best lumbar support pillows
|Product
|Cost
|Dimensions
|Materials
|Trial period
|Warranty
|Tempur-Pedic LumbarCushion
|$89
|15" x 15" x 4"
|Machine-washable cover; Proprietary foam core
|Not specified
|10-year
|Coop Sleep Goods Ventilated Orthopedic Lumbar Cushion
|$35
|18" x 12" x 3"
|Charcoal-infused memory foam
|100-day returns
|Not specified
|Sunday Citizen Snug Waffle Lumbar Pillow
|$75
|36" x 14"
|Microfiber cover; Memory foam core
|90-day returns
|Not specified
|Desk Jockey Lumbar Support Pillow
|$35
|18" x 12" x 3"
|Polyester cover; Memory foam core
|30-day returns
|Not specified
|Everlasting Comfort Memory Foam Back Cushion
|$38
|13" x 13" x 4"
|Mesh cover; Memory foam core
|30-day returns
|Not specified
|Samsonite Ergonomic Lumbar Support Pillow
|$20
|13.5" x 14" x 45"
|Mesh cover; Memory foam core
|Not specified
|Not specified
|DMI Lumbar Support Pillow
|$21
|14" x 13" x 5"
|Cotton cover; Foam core
|30-day returns
|Not specified
FAQ:
Do lumbar pillows work?
According to Torres, a pillow that offers the ideal balance of support and comfort—namely a firm pillow— is the best for pain. Lumbar support pillows made of memory foam are particularly helpful as they support the natural curvature of the spine. Sleep specialist Sarah Silverman previously told Mindbodygreen memory foam is more likely than other materials to mold and fit your body, offering unmatched support.
What kind of pillow is good for lower back pain?
A posture that ensures your neck and spine are in one straight line is best for preventing (and eliminating) pain, and experts say a firm memory foam pillow is best for lower back pain. These pillows offer back, shoulder, neck, and head support while you sleep. Just keep in mind, memory foam tends to retain heat—so those who tend to run hot should pay extra attention to the cooling, breathable options on our list.
How thick should a lumbar pillow be?
Most of the best lumbar pillows are about four inches thick. This provides enough support for your spine to be in alignment without feeling bulky, intrusive, or uncomfortable. However, what your body needs is ultimately up to you—some people require thicker pillows, while others feel better with thinner options.
The takeaway
No matter what the cause of your lower back pain, the best lumbar pillow for you is the one that supports your body and helps it stay in a comfortable position as you sit. Though pillows can’t eliminate your pain completely, they can help ensure a better posture. To keep your body supported throughout the day and night, check out the best pillows for shoulder pain and the best memory foam pillows.