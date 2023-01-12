Whether it's caused by sitting in a chair all day, working out, or sleeping in the wrong position, back pain is becoming increasingly common. A 2019 National Health Survey reported that over 50 million adults in the U.S.1 (about one in five) reported pain on most days, with the most frequent pain being in the back, neck, hips, and feet. Pain can disrupt your sleep, productivity, and overall quality of life. Fortunately, there are many things you can do to manage your pain. The best back massagers can help provide relief throughout the day, no matter where you are.

If you've had a massage, you know the relaxing state it can induce—but did you know it's actually a proven method for improving your physical and mental health? One systematic review of over 60 studies indicated that massage therapy can effectively ease pain and anxiety and improve quality of life2 . The review concluded that massage therapy should be strongly recommended as a pain management option.

Below, we've consulted with an expert to learn more about who should use a back massager and how to use these handy at-home tools. Plus, we've done the research to find the best back massagers of 2023, so all you have to do is decide which one is right for you.