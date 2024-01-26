There are many types of lasers that have been approved and cleared by the FDA across a variety of price points. On average, a cold laser therapy session in a doctor's office can cost anywhere from $30 to $150+. Though it depends on the severity and duration of the pain and condition, you'll likely need to attend a number of sessions (anywhere from five to 30, to be exact) in order to see results. At that rate, an in-office cold laser therapy treatment plan can cost more than $4,000 to see the best results. At-home devices vary in price, with some options as low as $150 and others as expensive as $4,000.