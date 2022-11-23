Aside from narrowing down for a specific activity such as weight lifting or running, the most important aspect when finding the best knee compression sleeve is how it fits to your body. Swanson says the ultimate goal is a sense of support.

“The compression sleeve should not be so tight that it is uncomfortable or feels like it is limiting your movement. If you notice swelling above or below your sleeve, you might be using a sleeve that is too tight. Also, if you have sensitive skin, be mindful of the fabric you choose,” she advises.

Swanson’s biggest sleeve-shopping tip: “Know that the knee sleeve will not solve your problem, but it can be helpful in managing pain and keeping you moving. If you are experiencing pain, it is important to consult a physical therapist or your doctor to address potential strength deficits or improve movement patterns to create long-term pain relief.”

Finding the best knee compression sleeve that’s right for you might take some trial and error, but every option on this list has an easy return policy. Try on the sleeve for fit, and then test it for pain relief and support. If you feel like your movement is limited or the sleeve is not providing any relief, speak with your doctor to find something that will work better for you.