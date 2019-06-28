2941 Articles in Health

Health

Integrative Health
Women's Health
Integrative Health

Why Sleep Is More Important Than Ever When You've Been Through Trauma

If you think you might have PTSD, sleep should be a top priority.

#sleep #anxiety #depression
Shaili Jain, M.D.
June 27 2019
Integrative Health
Integrative Health
Integrative Health

Food Allergies May Have Everything To Do With Gut Bacteria, Study Finds

This finding could totally change the way we treat allergies.

#news #allergies #gut health
Emma Loewe
June 25 2019
Women's Health

New Study Finds Air Pollution May Be Affecting Your Fertility

If you're planning to try to get pregnant any time soon, consider your environment.

#environmentalism #fertility
Jenni Gritters, M.S.
June 25 2019
Integrative Health
Integrative Health

A Cup Of Coffee May Be The Secret To Burning Fat, New Study Finds

Here's what you need to know about the connection between coffee and fat.

#news #fats #coffee
Caroline Muggia
June 24 2019
Integrative Health

5 Wellness Products Renowned Yogi Kathryn Budig Recommends To Everyone

From glow-boosting serums to books for personal growth.

#skin care #yoga
Kathryn Budig
June 23 2019
Integrative Health

Gut Bacteria Is Associated With Chronic Pain For The First Time

Here's what this could mean for a diagnosis and cure.

#news #gut health #pain
Caroline Muggia
June 21 2019
Integrative Health

How Low-Carb Diets Boost Health Even If They Don't Trigger Weight Loss

They could slash your risk of diabetes, heart attack, and stroke.

#fats #ketogenic
Stephanie Eckelkamp
June 20 2019
Women's Health
Integrative Health

Working Long Hours Every Day? It Could Affect Your Heart Health

More than 10 hours in the office might not be worth the long-term consequences.

#news #Heart #stress
Jenni Gritters, M.S.
June 20 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Garden of Life

This One Thing Might Make All The Difference In How You Experience CBD

Yes, CBD's "Entourage Effect" Actually Matters—If You Want A Better CBD Experience

#partner #CBD
mindbodygreen
June 20 2019
Integrative Health
Integrative Health

Sleep Patterns May Help Identify Early Signs Of Alzheimer's Disease

Here's the latest research on the connection between sleep quality and Alzheimer's.

#news #sleep #brain
Caroline Muggia
June 18 2019
Integrative Health

This Entrepreneur Was Going Blind — But Reversed It Through Nutrition

Jason Karp, the co-founder of Hu Kitchen, lets us in on four key ways to reduce stress.

#sleep #stress #mbgpodcast #functional nutrition
Jason Wachob
June 18 2019
Integrative Health
Women's Health

Here's How The Keto Diet Can Mess With Your Period & Hormones

Here's how the keto diet may affect your hormones and cycle.

#healthy period #ketogenic
Tasha Metcalf
June 15 2019