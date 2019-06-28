2941 Articles in Health
Health
The Biggest Voices In Wellness Gather This Weekend At revitalize
Catch all of the all-star programming on the mbg podcast.
Got Menstrual Migraines? Here Are 7 Ways To Prevent & Ease Your Symptoms
Regular orgasms could do the trick.
Why Sleep Is More Important Than Ever When You've Been Through Trauma
If you think you might have PTSD, sleep should be a top priority.
Not A Morning Person? It Could Affect Your Breast Cancer Risk
It's all about the circadian rhythm.
This Everyday Activity Is Even Worse For You Than Sitting At Work All Day
Your desk job is bad for you, but THIS is worse.
Food Allergies May Have Everything To Do With Gut Bacteria, Study Finds
This finding could totally change the way we treat allergies.
New Study Finds Air Pollution May Be Affecting Your Fertility
If you're planning to try to get pregnant any time soon, consider your environment.
11 Secret Stressors That May Be Affecting Your Mood, Sleep & Weight
Here's how to de-stress and feel better, right away.
A Cup Of Coffee May Be The Secret To Burning Fat, New Study Finds
Here's what you need to know about the connection between coffee and fat.
5 Wellness Products Renowned Yogi Kathryn Budig Recommends To Everyone
From glow-boosting serums to books for personal growth.
Gut Bacteria Is Associated With Chronic Pain For The First Time
Here's what this could mean for a diagnosis and cure.
How Low-Carb Diets Boost Health Even If They Don't Trigger Weight Loss
They could slash your risk of diabetes, heart attack, and stroke.
How To Protect Yourself (And Your Baby) From Lyme Disease During Pregnancy
Taking steps to bolster your immune system is key.
Working Long Hours Every Day? It Could Affect Your Heart Health
More than 10 hours in the office might not be worth the long-term consequences.
Yes, CBD's "Entourage Effect" Actually Matters—If You Want A Better CBD Experience
Here's The Minimum Number Of Hours To Intermittent Fast & Still Get The Benefits
At least 12 hours but more for specific health benefits.
Sleep Patterns May Help Identify Early Signs Of Alzheimer's Disease
Here's the latest research on the connection between sleep quality and Alzheimer's.
This Entrepreneur Was Going Blind — But Reversed It Through Nutrition
Jason Karp, the co-founder of Hu Kitchen, lets us in on four key ways to reduce stress.
Study Reveals Why Many Lyme Patients Still Have Joint Pain After Treatment
This might be the reason you can't seem to get better.
Here's How The Keto Diet Can Mess With Your Period & Hormones
Here's how the keto diet may affect your hormones and cycle.