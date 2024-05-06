My Personal Growth Skyrocketed When I Started Online Therapy — Here's Why

It's important to recognize that therapy is a powerful resource for mental health issues—and especially for women. Women are more likely1 than men to experience major depressive episodes. And not only are we more likely to be diagnosed with anxiety disorders, but we're also more likely to experience anxious somatic symptoms1 like GI issues and tension. Part of this extends from our physiology: Our hormones yield a more sensitive stress response2 . But also, it's not easy being a woman in this world—amiright?