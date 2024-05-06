Advertisement
My Personal Growth Skyrocketed When I Started Online Therapy — Here's Why
Life has its peaks and valleys. What I've learned in my 30s is that good times or bad, "the times" never stay around long. Working with a therapist has always helped me at rock bottom, but what about surfing those persistent ups and downs? I've come to realize that therapy is one of the best tools we can wield for ongoing personal growth.
Therapy has never been more important
It's important to recognize that therapy is a powerful resource for mental health issues—and especially for women. Women are more likely1 than men to experience major depressive episodes. And not only are we more likely to be diagnosed with anxiety disorders, but we're also more likely to experience anxious somatic symptoms1 like GI issues and tension. Part of this extends from our physiology: Our hormones yield a more sensitive stress response2. But also, it's not easy being a woman in this world—amiright?
When my mental health goes south and I trend anxious, I'm a big fan of asking for help immediately (we're not meant to do any of this alone). But things have been pretty smooth sailing lately… And I'm still working with my Betterhelp therapist. It has been the key for skyrocketing my personal growth.
How does therapy benefit personal growth?
Even when we're not buried by depression, anxiety, and chronic stress—life is hard. On any given day, you'll find me fielding climate crisis panic, relationship stress, and burnout. But also—I have goals! I'm determined to build the life I desire, and yet, there are blind spots and patterns that hold me back. It took me far too long to realize that therapy could shorten the distance between me and my dreams.
I've been working with my therapist on Betterhelp to identify and overcome the obstacles on my path. Together, we explore the small but meaningful issues that arise in relationship, career, and even spirituality. Through her expert and more neutral perspective, my therapist is *literally* a pro at providing thought-provoking questions and life-changing advice.
When I started on Betterhelp, I'll admit I was dubious. But after signing up, their questionnaire allowed me to communicate my therapist preferences. I wanted someone older who identified as female and had experience with relationships and life purpose. Betterhelp delivered: When I paired with my therapist, the chemistry was immediate. (Did I mention that your first month is 25% off?)
A new therapy paradigm
Ironically, there are a lot of limiting beliefs out there surrounding therapy. The first one being that you have to be deeply suffering to "qualify." The other is that we assume online therapy can't be as effective.
But the data3 says it is. Online therapy (or telehealth) is proven to be just as effective as in-person therapy. Even CBT, aka cognitive behavioral therapy, demonstrated similar results4 across online and in-person sessions. The reality is we're in a new era of mental health support where groundbreaking tools are right at our fingertips.
Not only do I adore my therapist, but the Betterhelp platform makes scheduling and connecting with her practically effortless. It's easy to schedule a weekly video call with my therapist, but she's also reachable through the chat function in case there's anything I want to share between sessions. An in-person conversation has its own merit. But it's the convenience of Betterhelp that really allows me to consider therapy an ongoing personal growth practice.
Connection is everything
Everyone's about personal growth these days, but our culture is also largely individualistic. We assume that we have to grow and evolve by ourselves, when the reality is that nothing thrives alone. Online therapy has made my personal growth journey more effective but also enjoyable. It offers an empowering source of connection—and for women, that's invaluable.
There's a reason social support is one of the most important factors of well-being. And after your first session, you'll understand why.
This Little-Known Supplement Helps Women Sleep & Decreases Signs Of Depression
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Want To Be Metabolically Healthy? New Study Shows An Underutilized Approach
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
This Little-Known Supplement Helps Women Sleep & Decreases Signs Of Depression
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Want To Be Metabolically Healthy? New Study Shows An Underutilized Approach
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN