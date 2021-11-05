Meteorologist Elyse Smith tells mbg that this is sure to be a unique winter, as it's the second year in a row that we'll have a La Niña pattern here in the U.S. This means there's a section of the eastern Pacific Ocean that's a little cooler than normal, which will affect the jet stream currents that run across the States (and scientists suspect weather variations could be further exacerbated by climate change).

That said, she notes, "We're likely going to see a similar winter in many locations as to what we had last year," adding the last time we had two La Niña winters in a row was winter of 2010–2011 and winter of 2011–2012.

Here's what this pattern may have in store for the different U.S. regions.