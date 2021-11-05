What The U.S. Should Expect For Winter Weather This Year, From A Meteorologist
As hard as it might be to believe, winter is just around the corner in the Northern Hemisphere—and that means changing weather patterns around the United States. Whether you're an outdoor adventurer or just want to know what to expect for your commute, we asked a meteorologist what she's forecasting for the U.S. this winter. Here's what she had to say.
What a meteorologist is predicting for the U.S.
Meteorologist Elyse Smith tells mbg that this is sure to be a unique winter, as it's the second year in a row that we'll have a La Niña pattern here in the U.S. This means there's a section of the eastern Pacific Ocean that's a little cooler than normal, which will affect the jet stream currents that run across the States (and scientists suspect weather variations could be further exacerbated by climate change).
That said, she notes, "We're likely going to see a similar winter in many locations as to what we had last year," adding the last time we had two La Niña winters in a row was winter of 2010–2011 and winter of 2011–2012.
Here's what this pattern may have in store for the different U.S. regions.
The Northeast:
For folks in the Northeast, Smith says to get ready for slightly above-average temperatures or at least a slightly above-average temperature trend for much of the winter. As far as wintry weather goes, she adds you can expect a normal to slightly higher-than-normal chance for precipitation.
Combining those temperature and precipitation forecasts, she explains, "I think what people are going to notice most is that we will have some above-average temperatures, which could lead to some more rain, or a wintry mix, instead of just some big snow events."
The South:
Good news for Southerners who like the heat: You can expect a warm winter this year. Smith notes the South is likely going to see above-average temperatures from December through February.
And, she adds, "it actually could be a little bit drier with the position of the jet stream over the United States during a typical La Niña winter weather system." The National Weather Service's winter outlook echoes this forecast, noting that most of the South is looking at normal to below-average precipitation this year during winter, with less precipitation the farther south you are.
The Midwest:
According to Smith, the Midwest and the central United States are looking at normal to slightly above-average temperatures this winter, as well as the chance for a little more precipitation than usual. "Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas—they're right on that line where they could get ice events depending on whether it does or doesn't get cold enough," she adds.
And according to the National Weather Service, this chance for higher temps and more precipitation includes areas like the Great Lakes Region and parts of the Ohio Valley, too.
The Pacific Northwest, West Coast, and Hawaii:
The Pacific Northwest is one of the few areas looking at colder weather than normal this winter, as well as a bit more precipitation, according to Smith. And this is good news, given that it should hopefully ease drought conditions affecting the region.
"Almost the entire continental United States will have above-average temperatures except for the Pacific Northwest and portions of the upper Midwest," Smith explains, adding that this extends into the Dakotas and the northern Rockies.
The drought conditions will also likely improve in parts of Northern California, the upper Midwest, and Hawaii, according to the National Weather Service.
The Southwest:
Those in the Southwest will likely experience average or slightly above-average temps, and average to slightly below-average precipitation, according to Smith. "With that in mind, their drought conditions would likely either stay the same or get worse over the winter," she adds, "so that's something people are going to have to watch."
How to prepare:
Now that you know what's expected for your region weather-wise this winter, it's important to be prepared if you're venturing outside. No matter where you live, even if temps might be slightly above average, it's still going to be chilly, so check out our guide for staying warm outdoors if you need some tips. And remember: Even if you're not big on the cold, safely getting outside for some fresh air and quality time with Mother Nature is so worth it—even in the dead of a La Niña winter.
