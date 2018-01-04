The Science Behind How Nature Will Jump-Start Your Healthy New Year

Sure, environmentalists, outdoor adventurers, and camping enthusiasts will vouch for the restorative powers of nature any day of the week, but there is no better way to reconnect with the earth than at the dawn of a new year. mbg's Nourishing New Year is all about the simple, seasonal ways we reconnect with ourselves, one another, and our world. We polled leading experts across the health world—from neurologists to naturopaths, microbiologists to acupuncturists—for their take on what makes nature the healing wonder it is and how we can all be getting more of it in the new year.

Here are just a few of the truly incredible ways that the natural environment can boost nearly every aspect of our well-being. Who's ready to make hiking a habit in 2018?