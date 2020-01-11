We all like to think we're great judges of character. We're immune to trickery, we have good taste in partners, and our BS radars are strong, right? Not so fast.

If you've watched Netflix's You, there's a chance you may have started to second-guess yourself recently. The series chronicles a young bookstore manager with unsavory tendencies (to say the least), and with the release of the show's second season, it has stirred some fascinating questions about why we fall for psychopaths.

The memes (oh, the memes *spoiler warning*) about You currently littering the internet all seem to have one thing in common: They support main character Joe Goldberg despite his manipulative, violent, and downright psychopathic behavior. Even Penn Badgley himself had choice words for Joe's biggest fans.

So, to get to the bottom of the You phenomena, we turned to psychologist Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy, for insight on how psychopaths manage to suck us in. And as it so happens, we can learn a lot from Joe Goldberg.