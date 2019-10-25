It is important to keep in mind that there is nothing wrong with a child being introverted. Simply stated, they have a different way of interacting with the world and others, and it is in no way a barrier to their success, development, and flourishing in life. It might, however, be frustrating for some parents to establish good communication with introverted kids.

You might be wondering, how can I help my introverted child? Mindfulness is a tool that can be very effective for introverted children. Mindfulness is a philosophy and technique that can help both children and their parents improve communication mutually as well as handle stress and emotional discomfort. Research studies and reviews have so far demonstrated that mindfulness can be an effective technique for reducing symptoms of stress and anxiety in children: Among its benefits are better mood, increased attention and awareness, improved sleep, and better eating habits.

Helping your child tune in to their breathing is one of the easiest and most effective ways to teach them a skill to manage stress. My favorite mindfulness breathing technique is four square breathing. This technique involves inhaling through the nose for a count of four, holding one's breath for a count of four, exhaling through the mouth for a count of four, and then holding one's breath again for a count of four. Repeating four complete cycles of this breathing can positively help decrease anxiety and stress. Another great mindfulness technique for children and adults alike is the "Clear and Calm" exercise. In this exercise I encourage paying attention to one's breath. Breathe in with eyes open, and exhale closing one's eyes. Inhale and imagine a wave of calm and peace washing over the body, and then hold the state of calm. Exhale, breathing out stress and worries. Inhale, bring in confidence. Exhale, breathe out doubt/fear/worry. Breathe in positive feelings. Exhale negative feelings. Pair this breathwork with a positive affirmation such as "I choose to be calm and happy."

As you learn to understand signs of stress in your introverted child, you can provide them with positive tools such as mindfulness to help them respond to stressors. At any time you see these signs increase, I encourage you to possibly considering talking to your child's pediatrician for a referral to a child therapist. Children often are responsive quickly in a therapeutic setting and need a few sessions to help them learn some positive coping skills and provide you with some tools to help reinforce them at home.