"Wellness Communities" Are Filling Up Fast. Here's What The Hype Is All About

Serenbe, a holistic wellness community outside of Atlanta, is also demonstrating the power of shared space. The nearly utopian town of 600 residents features an organic community farm and farmers market, an art institute that puts on regular shows and galleries for residents, and plenty of green public space to gather. According to COO Garnie Nygren, one of the things that sets Serenbe apart is that it was built for people—not cars.

"All of our houses are closer to the street and closer to each other. That way, when neighbors are walking out at the same time, they'll see each other," she says on a phone call with mbg. "The front of our houses are required to be 70 percent covered with a front porch, and none of them can have front garages. If a garage is on the front of the house, you need a driveway off the street and it cuts off the sidewalk. It tells you that a car is more important than a person."

While homes in many of these neighborhoods come at a high price tag, residential wellness is also starting to spread to lower income communities. Via Verde, an apartment complex in the South Bronx, has over 200 mixed-income units centered around 40,000 square feet of green roofs. BedZED in the United Kingdom also subsidizes half of its units. Given that lower-income communities are often at higher risk for developing health conditions, every one of these projects can help create a new paradigm.