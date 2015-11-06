5 Tips For An Earth-Shattering Orgasm You HAVEN'T Already Tried

My mother used to say, “In a world that is largely focused on male pleasure — the female orgasm is an act of revolution.”

Her words have even more resonance in today’s on-demand culture where porn (largely produced, directed, and watched by men) is sometimes the only sex education young men get.

Let’s get something straight. I don’t know a single woman who achieves orgasm while getting sprayed in the face with ejaculate. With readily available, male-driven porn creating a skewed notion of female pleasure, it’s not a stretch to conclude that men just don’t get what it takes for a woman to reach orgasm.