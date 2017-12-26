The Best Sex Takeaways From 2017

How much sex should you actually be having? Studies show that having sex once a week is the "magic" number if you want to get all the benefits (overall well-being and relationship satisfaction), but if the real women we polled are any indication, "normal" doesn't actually exist.

"Usually the frequency with which we do it comes in 'spells,'" said one 29-year-old woman. "We'll do it a bunch for a few weeks and then not as much for a few weeks. I'd say it's changed since we first started dating. Truthfully, it took a while to actually get to the sex part, so we'd get more creative with what we did. That was really fun, actually. Now that we're married, we try to find new ways to be adventurous."