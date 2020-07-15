Limiting the number of paper towels you throw away is one way to reduce your personal impact on the planet. It may seem like a tiny thing, but it makes a difference. When trash sits in landfill, it emits methane—a greenhouse gas that traps more heat than carbon. Anything we can do to cut back on household waste will therefore reduce our personal emissions and contribute to a slightly cooler future. According to the U.S. EPA, paper and paperboard products compose the largest percentage of all the materials Americans toss in a typical year, making them a great category to tackle first.

These days, reusable paper towels are most often made from cellulose (wood pulp), cotton, or bamboo. These materials need to be grown or extracted from the environment, just like paper does to make paper towels. However, fewer raw materials go into reusable products, meaning they're often more sustainable from a production standpoint. Some reusable paper towels can also be composted after use; another environmental benefit.