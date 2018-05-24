Could Zero-Waste Restaurants Be The Future Of Fine Dining?

In a fantastical room lined with speckled walls made with recycled plastic and dotted with biodegradable packaging material, they explain that adopting a zero-waste mentality—and sticking to it through thick and thin—has helped them nearly eliminate the 154,323 pounds of waste the average restaurant produces a year. This means they compost all food scraps, seek to use local ingredients that would have otherwise been trashed, and don't let anything wrapped in single-use packaging through the door.

While adopting such strict standards may seem impossible, the three say that many of their suppliers were able to switch over to reusable packaging relatively easily—it just took a little insistence. "When we got something that wasn't in reusable packaging, we just sent it back. People respect you even more when you do that," says Henriques. "And once people start to understand what we're trying to do, they get excited by it."

While they've been able to source many local ingredients that live up to their standards by staying diligent, some basic ones—like pepper—are still off limits because they can't track down the right source.