As a Black woman working in STEM, Montgomery is passionate about helping her field be more inviting to and supportive of young scientists of all backgrounds. That's how she first got to thinking about how plant lessons might be a teaching tool for her and her colleagues.

Plant scientists, she realized, know better than anyone else how important one's environment is for growth. "When we were talking about mentoring, a lot of the conversations were about whether the individuals we had recruited had what it took to survive," Montgomery tells mbg. "And I thought, well, do we have the environment that they need to grow?"

That thought led her on a path to find quite a few other ways that academia could look to plants for guidance on mentoring and leadership. The plant lessons she found and subsequently shared in her book are ultimately applicable to people from all walks of life.

Montgomery has been heartened to have readers that run the gamut from faith leaders to 4-year-old children reach out to tell her about how they are putting them into practice. "It's wonderful to hear that so many people are engaging with them in ways that I wouldn't have even intended," she says. "I think it tells us something about the power of nature to inspire us to think about our place on the planet."

Here are three powerful plant lessons she's seen resonate with people the most: