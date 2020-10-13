An icon of the highest order: Jane Fonda is not only beloved for her plethora of acting roles, but the activist has proven time-and-again that she simply does the work. Recently, you’ve likely seen her made headlines for her famous Fire Drill Fridays, in which she advocates for action on climate change. Or you’ve seen her comments on racial justice, mental health awareness, and so much more. Essentially, Fonda is a woman we’d all benefit from learning a thing-or-two from—ranging from how she keeps her skin healthy and the importance of community to advocating for smarter policies on climate change.

And what’s the most refreshing part of chatting with Fonda? Her reassurance that we don’t always have to have it all together—and that her confidence and enduring wisdom came with time and life experience. “It’s hard to be young. No one ever tells you this when you’re young: You don’t know who you are, what you’re supposed to do, and it’s OK,” she says. “It gets much easier as you get older. So don’t give up, hang in there, and build yourself up as best you can.”

Here, Fonda on her well-being life lessons.