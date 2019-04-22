19 Good Things That Happened For The Planet So Far In 2019

At the 2019 Oscars, the U.S. National Parks took home the award for best documentary. Okay, technically it went to filmmakers Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, climber Alex Hannold, and the crew behind the sweaty-palm-inducing film, Free Solo. But Yosemite National Park, in all its glory, served as the backdrop to Honnold’s record-setting climb and served as a beautiful reminder of all that is possible in nature. As Chin put it in his episode on the mbg podcast, “The idea of wellness should be all-pervasive—yourself, your family, and the environment as well.”