An Autumn Equinox Ritual That Pulls Its Power From The Elements

The wheel of the year is turning, and the autumn equinox is coming up on Tuesday, September 22. For this special time of year, thousands of people stand in awe at sacred sites around the world—from the pyramids at Chichen Itza in Yucatán to Machu Picchu in Peru. Autumnal festivals play a prominent role in Native American culture, Iranian tradition, and beyond.

Wherever in the world you're celebrating, now is the time to give thanks to the sun and creator.

Many cultures also celebrate a new year at this time. During the Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashanah, we give thanks for life, reflect on the year, and participate in the ritual of Tashlich, the symbolic throwing of your sins into moving water. Higan, in Japan, is a six-day festival where worshippers repent past deeds three days before and after the equinox, honoring ancestors and meditating on the qualities they wish for in the coming year.

The autumn equinox is the time between the expansion and activity of summer and the slowing down and hibernation of winter. Once again, we acknowledge a moment of balance when the northern and southern hemispheres receive the same amount of sunlight and the days and nights are the same length.

Spiritually, we are asked to celebrate our harvest and prepare for the long nights of winter. No, this is not about hoarding toilet paper—it's a sacred time to look at our blessings (no matter how challenging this year has been so far) and call in the resources we'll require in the new season using ritual.